ECI launches nationwide outreach drive to ensure no eligible voter is left out of electoral rolls

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has stepped up its efforts to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls, with Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and District Election Officers (DEOs) across several states and Union Territories launching proactive campaigns, organising special camps and providing multiple channels for voters to register their names, seek corrections and resolve discrepancies in the voter lists.

The campaigns, undertaken in accordance with ECI instructions, are aimed at facilitating the inclusion of every eligible Indian citizen in the electoral rolls and addressing grievances related to enrolment, the hearing process and corrections. Special camps are being organised at polling booths, while voters have been advised to approach Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and DEOs for assistance.

In Delhi, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R. Alice Vaz said around 33 lakh entries in the electoral rolls had been identified under the Logical Discrepancy or Unmapped categories during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026. A proactive campaign was launched to resolve these cases, and around 20 lakh of the 33 lakh cases have already been addressed. Voters requiring assistance can approach any of the 14,947 BLOs, 902 AEROs, 70 EROs or 13 DEOs, or contact the CEO's office. The CEO assured that no eligible voter would be excluded from the electoral rolls.

In Jharkhand, district election officers have launched a special campaign through camps at all polling stations to facilitate the inclusion of every eligible Indian citizen. Those requiring assistance with enrolment, hearings or corrections can contact 31,892 BLOs, 800 AEROs, 81 EROs or 24 DEOs. Voters can also use the toll-free helpline 1950 and the 'Book a Call with BLO' facility on ECINET.

In Mizoram, the CEO's profile link was provided as part of the outreach exercise, although no individual post or specific campaign details were available in the material released.

In Sikkim, a special drive was conducted across the state on October 11 in accordance with ECI directives. The state CEO's post directed voters to its linked Instagram post for further information.

In West Bengal, all 24 DEOs have initiated a proactive campaign to ensure that no eligible elector is left out of the electoral rolls.

In Bihar, all 38 DEOs have launched the campaign, with special camps being organised at 90,712 polling booths. Voters can approach 90,712 BLOs, 2,976 AEROs, 243 EROs or 38 DEOs for registering complaints and seeking assistance.

In the Union Territory of Puducherry, the two DEOs have launched a similar drive, with special camps being held at 1,099 booths. The administration has provided access to 1,099 BLOs, 30 AEROs, 17 EROs and two DEOs for grievance redressal.

In Uttarakhand, all 13 DEOs have started a proactive campaign, with special camps being organised at 12,543 polling booths to ensure that no eligible elector is left out.

In Gujarat, voters facing any difficulty or having complaints have been asked to approach the concerned election officials. The state has 56,622 BLOs, 855 AEROs, 182 EROs and 34 DEOs available to assist them.

In Tamil Nadu, all 38 DEOs have initiated the campaign, and special camps have been held across the state. Voters can seek assistance from 75,032 BLOs, 661 AEROs, 234 EROs and 38 DEOs.

In Lakshadweep, the DEO has launched a campaign to ensure the inclusion of every eligible elector, with special camps being organised across the Union Territory. The grievance redressal mechanism includes 64 BLOs, 10 AEROs, one ERO and one DEO.

In Odisha, the campaign is being implemented across all 31 districts, with special camps organised at 45,250 polling booths. Voters can approach 45,250 BLOs, 719 AEROs, 147 EROs or 31 DEOs for assistance and grievance redressal.

In Chhattisgarh, all 33 DEOs have launched the proactive campaign, with special camps being held at 27,196 booths across the state.

In Rajasthan, all 41 DEOs have initiated the exercise, with special camps being organised at 61,404 booths. The state has deployed 61,404 BLOs, 854 AEROs, 200 EROs and 41 DEOs to address complaints and facilitate voter inclusion.

In Telangana, all 33 DEOs have started the campaign, with special camps at 36,353 polling booths. Voters can contact 36,353 BLOs, 892 AEROs, 119 EROs or 33 DEOs for assistance.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 20 DEOs have launched the drive, with special camps being held at 11,860 booths. Voters can approach 11,860 BLOs, 243 AEROs or 90 EROs for assistance.

In Goa, all three DEOs have initiated the campaign, with special camps held at 327 booths. The grievance redressal network comprises 1,731 BLOs, 40 AEROs, 40 EROs and three DEOs.

In Chandigarh, the office of the CEO has launched a proactive campaign, with special camps being organised at all 575 polling booths. Voters have been advised to contact their respective BLOs, AEROs, EROs or DEOs for assistance.

In Manipur, all 16 DEOs have started the campaign, with special camps being organised at 3,041 booths. Voters can approach 3,041 BLOs, 84 AEROs, 60 EROs or 16 DEOs for grievance redressal.

In Andhra Pradesh, all 28 DEOs have launched the drive, with special camps at 50,330 polling booths. The state has 50,330 BLOs, 3,044 AEROs, 175 EROs and 28 DEOs to assist voters.

In Uttar Pradesh, all 75 DEOs have initiated the campaign, with special camps being organised at 1,77,516 booths. Voters can approach 1,77,516 BLOs, 2,042 AEROs, 403 EROs or 75 DEOs for assistance.

In Maharashtra, the CEO's office reiterated its commitment to ensuring that not a single eligible voter is excluded from the electoral rolls.

Across the states and Union Territories, the election authorities have reiterated that the objective of the exercise is to ensure comprehensive electoral inclusion and provide eligible citizens with accessible mechanisms to get their names added to the voter lists or resolve any discrepancies.

--IANS

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