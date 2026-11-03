East Bengal lose to Al Seeb in AFC Champions League Two

Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) East Bengal FC conceded two late goals to suffer a 0-2 defeat against Al Seeb Club (Oman) in their fourth AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Group D match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, on Tuesday.

It was a big blow to the Indian Super League (ISL) champions' hopes of making it to the knockout stage. With this result, the Red and Golds have now slipped to the bottom of the group with two points from four games.

Al Seeb are now in third place with four points. Al Shorta SC lead the way with seven, followed by Al Hussein with five. The latter two will meet later in the evening in Jordan.

After a tepid opening half, Axel Méyé broke the deadlock in stunning fashion in the 85th minute before Zahir Al Aghbari sealed the victory for the Oman club in the first minute of stoppage time.

The home side dominated the opening proceedings with Bipin Singh Thounaojam firing wide from the edge of the box in the fourth minute before Dani Ramírez sent a low effort just wide after a neat passing move from captain Mohammed Rashid, wrote the AIFF on its website.

Despite seeing defender Anwar Ali forced off by injury in the 17th minute, the Indian Super League champions continued to press with Edmund Lalrindika threatening, while Ramírez headed Bipin’s cross narrowly wide.

Al Seeb finally got their act together just after the half-hour mark when Abdul Aziz Al Maqbali’s through ball released Méyé into the box, but the Gabonese’s low drive was comfortably saved by East Bengal goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa.

Ramírez then missed another opportunity in the 39th minute, controlling Lalrindika’s cross before dragging his effort wide of the far post as the score remained goalless going into the break.

Al Seeb came back rejuvenated in the second half, with Méyé wasting another effort in the 49th minute, sending his header just over the bar following Mohammed Al Musalami’s layoff from a corner.

East Bengal responded in the 55th minute through Lalrindika, whose header from Sandip Mandi’s cross narrowly missed the target, while Augustine Oladapo could not find the target from distance after seeing his effort just miss the right post.

The Omani side looked more likely to score with Omer Al Malki forcing Lachenpa into a reflex save from inside the six-yard box in the 76th minute, before sending his follow-up effort just wide of the left post.

Al Seeb’s persistence finally came to fruition in the 85th minute after Hassan Al Ajmi recycled the ball back to Méyé, who turned past his marker before unleashing a powerful drive past a rooted Lachenpa.

Al Aghbari closed Al Seeb’s account in first-half stoppage time after collecting Méyé's long cross from the left, completing the counter-attack with a fine finish into the bottom right corner.

East Bengal will next face Al Hussein SC on Matchday five on November 24 in Kolkata before finishing the group stage in Iraq against Al Shorta on December 8.

--IANS

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