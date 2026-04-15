EAM Jaishankar, visiting French Senate Friendship Group discusses enhancing bilateral ties

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday met the visiting French Senate Friendship Group led by Senator Mireille Jouve in New Delhi, discussing various aspects of the bilateral ties with them.

EAM Jaishankar expressed confidence that regular parliamentary exchanges between the two nations will further enhance the Special Global Strategic Partnership.

"Pleased to meet the French Senate Friendship Group led by Senator Mireille Jouve in Delhi. Our conversation covered different aspects of the bilateral relationship. Confident that regular Parliamentary exchanges will further enhance our Special Global Strategic Partnership," the EAM posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the France–India Parliamentary Friendship Group led by Senator Jouve met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House. During the meeting, the two sides discussed enhancing cooperation between both nations in various sectors under the 'Horizon 2047 Roadmap' and opportunities for technological collaboration.

"Pleased to meet the delegation of the France–India Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Parliament House and engage with the distinguished members on strengthening bilateral ties and parliamentary cooperation. Our discussions highlighted the strength of the India–France special global strategic partnership and the importance of shared democratic values," Birla posted on X.

"Deliberations also covered enhancing cooperation across sectors under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, along with opportunities for technological collaboration. Parliamentary exchanges remain a key pillar of cooperation enabling mutual learning and strengthening democratic institutions. Committed to further deepening our parliamentary exchanges and strengthening people-to-people connections," he added.

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri co-chaired the India–France Foreign Office Consultations with Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Martin Briens in Paris.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the discussions covered a wide range of topics, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cooperation in cyber and digital domains, AI, innovation, as well as initiatives aimed at strengthening human and cultural ties, in connection with the latest global and regional developments.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri co-chaired the India–France Foreign Office Consultations with Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Martin Briens, holding discussions on a wide range of issues including civil nuclear energy, defence and space, cyber and digital cooperation, AI and innovation and people-to-people and cultural ties, along with global and regional developments," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X after the meeting.

During his visit to Paris, Misri also called on French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, and discussed bilateral cooperation and ongoing global challenges, including the situation in the Middle East.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in France stated: "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs H.E. Jean-Noel Barrot. Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation, ongoing global challenges including the situation in the Middle East."

--IANS

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