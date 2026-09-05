EAM Jaishankar pays tribute at Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw

Warsaw, Sep 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday paid his respects at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw, commemorating India’s humanitarian gesture of providing refuge to around 5,000 Polish women and children during the Second World War.

Quoting the inscription at the memorial, which reads, “Dispersed around the world, We remember India. With heartfelt gratitude,” EAM highlighted the enduring appreciation for India’s generosity among the Polish people.

“Paid my respects at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw, remembering the refuge provided to 5,000 Polish women and children during World War II. This act of generosity is still fresh in the memory of the Polish people,” he posted on X.

The Kolhapur Memorial was constructed in Warsaw as a tribute to the royal family of Kolhapur, which played an instrumental role in providing shelter to the women and children from Poland in India who were displaced during the Second World War.

EAM Jaishankar also paid tribute at the Dobry Maharaja Memorial in Warsaw that honours Jamsaheb of Nawanagar Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja for his act of compassion towards 1000 Polish children during World War II.

The External Affairs Minister was accompanied by Polish MP Kinga Gajewska and Ochota Mayor Piotr Krasnodębski

“Visited the Memorial of the ‘Dobry (Good) Maharaja’ of Jamnagar in Warsaw today. Thank MP Kinga Gajewska and Ochota Mayor Piotr Krasnodębski for joining. Jamsaheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja ji is fondly remembered for looking after 1,000 Polish children during World War II. His warmth & compassion remain an abiding bridge between India and Poland,” the EAM wrote on X.

The Dobry Maharaja Memorial honours Jam Saheb of Nawanagar - modern-day Jamnagar in Gujarat - Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja's act of kindness during World War II.

During the Second World War, Jamsaheb provided shelter to over a thousand Polish children and is today remembered as the Dobry (Good) Maharaja in Poland.

The profound impact of his generosity lives on among the Polish people and remains one of the most evocative chapters in the relations between India and Poland.

On Friday, EAM called on Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw, holding talks on the positive trajectory of the India-Poland Strategic Partnership.

“Glad to call on Polish President Karol Nawrocki. Our conversation focused on the positive trajectory of our Strategic Partnership. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, Middle East/West Asia, IMEC and G20,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

He also met the India-Poland Parliamentary Group and shared perspectives on fashioning a contemporary India-Poland relationship.

--IANS

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