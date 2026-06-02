June 02, 2026 5:50 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar, Nepal’s ruling party chief discuss partnerships and people-to-people ties

EAM Jaishankar, Nepal’s ruling party chief discuss partnerships and people-to-people ties

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with Nepal’s ruling Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane in New Delhi.

“A pleasure to meet Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairperson Rabi Lamichhane and his delegation today in Delhi. Our discussions focused on the India-Nepal development partnership and people-to-people ties. These have a crucial role in promoting growth and prosperity,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, BJP National President Nitin Nabin interacted with the visiting RSP delegation, sharing an overview of the party’s ideological foundations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance model.

As part of the ‘Know BJP’ initiative, Nabin welcomed the delegation and shared insights on the party’s organisational structure and its approach to public engagement.

He explained how the party functions from the national level down to the booth level, highlighting the crucial role played by BJP workers in maintaining continuous contact with citizens and addressing issues at the grassroots.

Nabin also discussed the growing influence of Generation Z in politics. Both sides exchanged views on the role of young people in shaping democratic participation, influencing public discourse, and emerging as future political leaders.

He emphasised the deep-rooted and historic ties between India and Nepal, describing the relationship as one built on shared civilizational heritage, cultural affinity and strong people-to-people connections.

Nabin said such interactions play an important role in strengthening democratic dialogue and fostering closer engagement between political parties in the two neighbouring countries.

As part of their visit, the Nepalese delegation toured the BJP Media Centre and the party’s Central Library, gaining insights into the party’s communication and knowledge-management systems.

The interaction concluded with a lunch meeting attended by several prominent BJP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Members of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Praveen Khandelwal and Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra.

–IANS

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