EAM Jaishankar meets Mauritius President, discusses ways to bolster bilateral ties

Port Louis, April 10 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool on Friday, conveying greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

EAM Jaishankar noted that the conversation reflected the warmth of the friendship between two nations and commitment to further advance ties.

"Honoured to call on President Dharambeer Gokhool of Mauritius. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our conversation reflected the warmth of our friendship and the steadfast commitment to further advancing India-Mauritius partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar also met former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and expressed appreciation for his commitment to bilateral partnership.

"Pleased to meet former Prime Minister and leader of MSM Party Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. Value his strong commitment to India Mauritius partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

On Thursday, EAM Jaishankar called on Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and conveyed warm greetings of PM Modi.

Describing the India-Mauritius partnership as wide-ranging and substantive, Jaishankar noted remarkable progress in the last one year across multiple domains.

“Pleased to call on Prime Minister Ramgoolam of Mauritius. Conveyed best wishes of PM Narendra Modi. Our wide-ranging partnership has witnessed remarkable and substantive progress in the last one year. Discussed its various facets including development cooperation, health, education, capacity building, mobility, technology, maritime security, and people-to-people ties. As well as developments in West Asia and their impact. Deeply value PM Ramgoolam’s strong commitment for the enduring India-Mauritius friendship,” he wrote on X.

EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to Mauritius from April 9-10. During his visit, he is also attending the 9th Indian Ocean Conference.

In the second leg of the visit, EAM Jaishankar will be on an official visit to the UAE from April 11. During the two-day visit, he will meet the UAE leadership to review close cooperation and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

--IANS

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