EAM Jaishankar meets Mauritius PM Ramgoolam, highlights strong progress in bilateral ties

Port Louis/New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar called on Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius on Thursday and conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Describing the India-Mauritius partnership as wide-ranging and substantive, Jaishankar noted remarkable progress in the last one year across multiple domains.

In a social media post, the External Affairs Minister stated, “Pleased to call on Prime Minister Ramgoolam of Mauritius. Conveyed best wishes of PM Narendra Modi. Our wide-ranging partnership has witnessed remarkable and substantive progress in the last one year. Discussed its various facets including development cooperation, health, education, capacity building, mobility, technology, maritime security, and people-to-people ties. As well as developments in West Asia and their impact. Deeply value PM Ramgoolam’s strong commitment for the enduring India-Mauritius friendship.”

Jaishankar is on a four-day visit to Mauritius and the UAE from April 9 to 12, 2026.

In Mauritius (April 9-10), he is participating in the 9th Indian Ocean Conference and holding comprehensive talks with the island nation’s leadership to review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. He is also scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the conference.

The 9th Indian Ocean Conference, jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, the India Foundation, and the Government of Mauritius, is being held from April 10 to 12 under the theme ‘Collective Stewardship for Indian Ocean Governance’.

The flagship annual event brings together heads of government, senior officials, scholars, and experts from across the Indian Ocean Region to discuss maritime security, economic development, environmental sustainability, and evolving geopolitical dynamics.

On the sidelines of the conference, Jaishankar is expected to engage with counterparts from other participating countries. The visit underscores India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, Vision MAHASAGAR, and its strong commitment to the Global South.

In the second leg of the tour (April 11-12), Jaishankar will undertake an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he will meet the UAE leadership to review bilateral cooperation and further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The visit to Mauritius comes against the backdrop of recent developments in West Asia.

India has welcomed the two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that it will lead to lasting peace in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain essential to end the conflict, which has caused immense suffering to civilians and disrupted global energy supplies.

India has also emphasised the need for unimpeded freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

--IANS

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