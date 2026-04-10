EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Bhutan and Nepal in Mauritius

Port Louis, April 10 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with his counterparts from Nepal and Bhutan on the sidelines of the 9th Indian Ocean Conference, in Mauritius on Friday.

After his meeting with the Bhutanese counterpart D N Dhungyel, EAM Jaishankar stated that the partnership between two nations continues to progress and prosper.

"A warm conversation today with Foreign Minister of Bhutan D N Dhungyel in Port Louis. Our unique and time-tested partnership continues to progress and prosper," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar also met Nepal's counterpart Shishir Khanal and discussed realising the full potential of bilateral partnership by deeper collaboration in various sectors. It was the first meeting between two ministers after Khanal assumed office as Nepal's Foreign Minister in March.

"Glad to meet FM Shishir Khanal of Nepal this afternoon. Congratulated him on his appointment. Discussed realising the full potential of the India-Nepal partnership by deeper collaboration in different sectors," EAM Jaishankar stated.

According to the statement released by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, EAM Jaishankar and Khanal discussed matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen ties.

"Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr Shisir Khanal, currently in Port Louis, Mauritius for the 9th Indian Ocean Conference (10–12 April 2026), held a bilateral meeting with Dr S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. Dr Jaishankar congratulated him on assuming office," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

"The two leaders reviewed the longstanding, multifaceted Nepal–India relationship. Both sides held constructive and forward-looking discussions on matters of mutual interest, reaffirming their shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two nations," it added.

EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to Mauritius, where he is attending the 9th Indian Ocean Conference and also holding discussions with counterparts from other participating nations.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar met his Seychelles counterpart Barry Faure on the sidelines of the conference and expressed New Delhi's commitment to support Victoria in meeting current economic challenges.

He also called on Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool and conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

EAM Jaishankar noted that the conversation reflected the warmth of the friendship between two nations and commitment to further advance ties.

"Honoured to call on President Dharambeer Gokhool of Mauritius. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our conversation reflected the warmth of our friendship and the steadfast commitment to further advancing India-Mauritius partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The External Affairs Minister also called on former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and expressed appreciation for his commitment to bilateral partnership.

"Pleased to meet former Prime Minister and leader of MSM Party Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. Value his strong commitment to India Mauritius partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

--IANS

akl/as