April 10, 2026 2:19 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar, Japanese counterpart Motegi discuss developments in West Asia

EAM Jaishankar, Japanese counterpart Motegi discuss developments in West Asia

Port Louis, April 10 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on Friday, discussing developments in West Asia, including international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Following their conversation, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Good to speak with FM Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan. Discussed developments in West Asia, including international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Appreciate his condolences for the Indian lives lost in the conflict."

The talks between the two ministers came after a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran took effect on Wednesday, with peace talks scheduled to begin later this week.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime corridor linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and is a vital route for global oil supplies. A significant share of the world’s seaborne crude passes through the strait, making any disruption a major concern for energy-importing nations.

Last month, EAM Jaishankar met his Japanese counterpart Motegi on the sidelines of G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in France.

"Always nice to meet my friend FM Toshimitsu Motegi, this time on the sidelines of G7 FMM," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

On March 6, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with Special Advisor to Japan's Prime Minister, Sadamasa Oue and discussed strengthening Defence technology and economic security.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Sadamasa Oue, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan. They had a productive exchange of views on strengthening the Defence technology and economic security pillars of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on her victory in Japan's House of Representatives election.

In his message, PM Modi expressed confidence that he and Takaichi will continue to take the friendship between India and Japan to greater heights.

"Congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your landmark victory in the elections to the House of Representatives! Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership plays a vital role in enhancing global peace, stability and prosperity. I am confident that under your able leadership, we will continue to take the India-Japan friendship to greater heights," he wrote on X.

--IANS

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EAM Jaishankar, Japanese counterpart Motegi discuss developments in West Asia

EAM Jaishankar, Japanese counterpart Motegi discuss developments in West Asia