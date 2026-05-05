EAM Jaishankar holds series of bilateral meetings with Jamaican ministers, business leaders

Kingston, May 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to Jamaica, held a series of engagements in Kingston with the ministers and business leaders of the Caribbean nation, discussing ways to expand cooperation across various sectors.

He called on Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and held a meeting focusing on the economic and people-to-people cooperation.

"Pleased to call on Prime Minister Andrew Holness in Kingston. Conveyed the greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Discussed deepening our political, economic and people-to-people cooperation. Value his commitment towards further strengthening India-Jamaica relations," the EAM said in a post on X.

Additionally, he formally handed over 10 BHISHM Cubes as a gift from India to Jamaica, in the presence of Jamaican PM Holness, Health Minister Chris Tufton and FM Kamina J. Smith.

"The BHISHM Cube mobile hospital system, designed for rapid deployment, will help Jamaica during disasters and emergencies. The gift of these cubes is a statement of friendship, a commitment to disaster preparedness, and an outcome of innovation," he added.

EAM Jaishankar then held a bilateral meeting with his Jamaican counterpart, Kamina J. Smith and other Cabinet Ministers for an in-depth review of the various facets of the partnership between the two nations.

"Discussed taking forward our ties in education and health, agriculture and digital, tourism, sports and entertainment, infrastructure, capacity building, and multilateral issues," he said.

He then interacted with Jamaica's industry and business leaders and met Jamaican Industry Minister Aubyn Hill.

"Emphasised that as we all diversify and seek reliable partners, the imperative to deepen India-Jamaican business ties is that much stronger. The potential for our economic cooperation needs to be explored more vigorously, both for bilateral and regional possibilities," the EAM added.

EAM Jaishankar will also visit Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

The MEA said these countries share a special connection with India owing to the presence of Girmitiya communities.

'Girmitiyas' were Indian indentured labourers who left India in the mid to late 19th century to work in British colonies, where many eventually settled. The term 'Girmit' is a mispronunciation of 'agreement', referring to the contract under which they migrated.

--IANS

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