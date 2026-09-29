UP International Trade Show 2026 concludes with Rs 6,500 crore MoUs, Rs 15,500 crore potential business

Greater Noida, Sep 29 (IANS) The fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2026 concluded on Tuesday with record participation, business engagements and international presence, as the five-day event generated 4,400 MoUs worth around $680 million, or approximately Rs 6,500 crore.

Held at India Expo Centre & Mart from September 25 to 29, the trade show also witnessed business enquiries estimated at around Rs 15,500 crore, underlining the growing participation of Uttar Pradesh’s MSMEs, exporters, manufacturers and local enterprises in global markets.

According to official figures from the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), UPITS 2026 recorded 41,500 B2B meetings, up 31.12 per cent from 31,650 meetings in 2025. Of these, 13,500 meetings were held in the Reverse Buyers-Sellers Meet (RBSM) area, while around 28,000 business interactions took place in the main exhibition area.

The RBSM meetings with foreign buyers registered a sharp 123.1 per cent increase from 6,050 last year to 13,500 this year. Meetings in the main exhibition area rose 9.38 per cent.

The number of MoUs also increased from 3,900 in 2025 to 4,400 this year, a rise of 12.82 per cent. The estimated value of the agreements saw a much sharper increase, rising from Rs 2,680 crore to Rs 6,500 crore. Business enquiries grew 24 per cent from Rs 12,500 crore last year to an estimated Rs 15,500 crore this year.

The event attracted 5,98,693 visitors and business buyers over five days, including 1,74,990 domestic business buyers and 4,23,703 general visitors.

The international footprint of UPITS also expanded significantly. While Russia was the sole partner country at the previous edition, six countries participated as partner countries this year — Russia, Austria, Japan, Singapore, Belarus and Vietnam. Foreign delegations showed interest in Uttar Pradesh’s manufacturing, IT, electronics, textiles and agri-food processing sectors.

The “One District, One Cuisine” (ODOC) initiative remained one of the key attractions of the trade show. The ODOC Hall drew visitors interested in regional delicacies, traditional recipes and local food enterprises, while celebrity chefs, including Harpal Singh Sokhi, conducted master classes featuring culinary demonstrations and interactive sessions.

--IANS

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