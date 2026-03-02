DY Patil T20 Cup: Malewar fifty powers Reliance to thrilling one-run win over Bank of Baroda

Navi Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Vidarbha batter Danish Malewar's fluent 64 off 42 balls led Reliance to a nail-biting one-run victory over Bank of Baroda in the 20th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Malewar, who will turn out for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, struck nine fours in his brisk half-century as Reliance posted a competitive 197/6 in their 20 overs. Ajay Ahlawat was the pick of the Bank of Baroda bowlers, returning figures of 2-31 to keep Reliance in check during the middle overs, though it proved insufficient to prevent the eventual defeat.

Bank of Baroda mounted a spirited reply, with Jay Jain smashing an unbeaten 72 off just 37 deliveries, laced with six fours and five sixes. But his effort fell agonisingly short of giving Bank of Baroda a victory as they finished on 196/3.

In the day's other fixture at the DY Patil University ground, an unbeaten 67 from Vidarbha opener Atharva Taide guided Canara Bank to a comfortable seven-wicket win over DY Patil Blue. He was also supported in the chase by Abhinav Manohar, who hit 30 not out.

Brief scores:

At DY Patil Stadium - Group D: Reliance 197/6 in 20 overs (Danish Malewar 64, Naman Dhir 44, Robin Minz 30; Ajay Ahlawat 2-31, Bobby Yadav 2-41) beat Bank of Baroda 196/3 in 20 overs (Jay Jain 72 not out, Rakshith S 36) by one run

At DY Patil University - Group C: DY Patil Blue 136 all out in 17.2 overs (Puneet Datey 35, Parikshit Valsangkar 25; Lavish Kaushal 4-12, Shreesha Achar 2-33) lost to Canara Bank 139/3 in 11.2 overs (Atharva Taide 67 not out, Abhinav Manohar 30 not out; Parikshit Valsangkar 2-36) by seven wickets

