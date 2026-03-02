Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls fond childhood stage memories as he performs at 24th Zee Cine Awards

​Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen performing at the 24th Zee Cine Awards 2026.

Spilling his excitement about being on the stage, Siddhant shared that some of his beloved childhood memories are those of him performing on the stage.

The 'Dhadak 2' actor was heard saying, “Performing live has always been closest to my heart. I’ve been on stage since I was a kid, whether it was a school function or a small competition, that feeling of facing a live audience is something I can’t replace. Some of my sweetest childhood memories are of those stage performances, where it was just pure love."

Sharing his experience of working with celebrated choreographers Bosco and Caesar, he added, "Being on stage at the Zee Cine Awards was truly special. It felt like a full-circle moment. Rehearsing and performing with Bosco and Caesar that hunger, that energy, that rawness. I love keeping my performances a little impromptu, a little alive, that’s where the magic happens. The stage gives me a different high, and every time I step onto it, I feel like that same kid again, just dreaming big.”

In the meantime, Siddhant was recently seen in the romantic entertainer "Do Deewane Sehar Mein", alongside Mrunal Thakur.

Made under the direction of Ravi Udyawar, the drama has been backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga under the banners of Zee Studios, Rancorp Media, and Bhansali Productions.

Written by Abhiruchi Chand, "Do Deewane Sehar Mein" also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Inesh Kotian, Sandeepa Dhar, Deepraj Rana, Mona Ambegaonkar, Achint Kaur, Naveen Kaushik, and Ajay Raju in significant roles, along with others.

"Do Deewane Seher Mein" revolves around the perfect love saga of two imperfect individuals, Shashank Sharma (Played by Siddhant) and Roshni Srivastava (Played by Mrunal).

