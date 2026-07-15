Dwayne Johnson: ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ is one of my all time favorite songs

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has talked about his long-time love for the classic song “Tennessee Whiskey”, sharing that it has been one of his all-time favourites since he was 15.

Johnson shared a video from his pre-show warm-up with singer Josh Tatofi before performing for families in Lahaina. He heaped praise the musician's soulful voice and even hinted at a future duet together.

“A little pregame warmup with my USO @joshtatofimusic before we take the stage for the families of LAHAINA,” he wrote as the caption.

Johnson added: “Tennessee Whiskey is one of my all time favorite songs, back when I was singing the David Alan Coe country version when I was 15. Josh you have one of the most soulful voices of all time and man I’m just trying to keep up. I see a duet in our future! Pahu mastery @tiana_nonosina.”

"Tennessee Whiskey" is an American country song written by Dean Dillon and Linda Hargrove. It was originally recorded by country artist David Allan Coe for his album of the same name, peaking at number 77 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart in 1981.

George Jones' 1983 version of the song was included on his album Shine On, and reached number two on the Hot Country Singles chart. Several artists, including Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake have covered the song.

Johnson is currently gearing up for the release of the live-action of Moana. The film stars Johnson, Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams, Jemaine Clement and Catherine Laga'aia.

Moana follows a spirited Polynesian village chief's daughter who is chosen by the ocean to restore a mystical relic to the goddess Te Fiti. To save her dying island, she sets sail to track down the exiled demigod Maui, learn the ancient art of wayfinding, and lift a dark curse.

--IANS

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