Dwayne Johnson says ‘Free Byrd’ is ‘life-changing ’, shaped by ‘love, loss, disease’

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Dwayne Johnson has spoken about his journey with filmmaker Greg Kwedar, as they have joined forces for the project ‘Free Byrd’. The star said the experience has taught him profound lessons about grace, love and simply keeping those closest to us happy for as long as possible.

Johnson took to Instagram, where he shared the announcement of the project made by a publication. It mentioned that the Hollywood star is set to star as a motorcycle stuntman with dementia in Free Byrd. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity will produce the action-drama

He also shared another note from the publication that Johnson will star “as a Las Vegas motorcycle stuntman who conceals his dementia diagnosis from everyone, including his

mechanic brother, as he risks everything on one last jump.”

“The film, the official logline explains, "examines and confronts the mind's vast mysteries and the beauty and power of asking for help before it's too late."

Taking to the caption section, he wrote: “I’ve come to realize a few things in life. One of them is how deeply soul stirring, and heart aching this disease is as it grips so many of us. I’ve realized that it’s our most profound test of grace, to watch our loved one, slip away.”

The actor added: “And despite how protective, caring and loving our hands are, there’s nothing we can do. Except keep them as happy as we can. For as long as we can.”

Speaking about his journey with Greg Kwedar, he wrote: “My journey with writer/director @gkwedar has already been life changing. A deepening bond through the experience of this disease, that will live far beyond this film. Thank you brother.”

“And thank you to Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and @artistsequity for being there for Greg and I. Embracing our project, and embracing this subject with unconditional love and humanity. Shoulder to shoulder. May the sunspots guide us. We look forward to sharing this with all of you. FREE BYRD,” concluded Johnson.

--IANS

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