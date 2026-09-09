Kevin Hart cheers for Chris Rock as he returns to the director’s chair

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Hollywood star Kevin Hart has cheered for comedian-actor Chris Rock, who is all set to return to the director’s chair with Misty Green.

Hart took to Instagram, where he shared a magazine cover featuring Rock with the title “The Comeback”. It also had mentioned that “Chris Rock returns to the director’s chair with the heartbreaking Hollywood fable “Misty Green”.

He wrote: “Yeeeeeeaaaaaahhhhh….. let’s gooooooooo @chrisrock ….. I’m proud as … of you and happy as hell for you!!!!!!! This is a MASTERPIECE….. my brother is the real .... deal when it comes to this directing...!!!!!!!”

“This movie deserves all of the hype that it’s about to get!!!!!!! Mark My Words!!!!!!!!”

Rock first gained prominence for his stand-up routines in the 1980s in which he tackled subjects including race relations, human sexuality, and observational comedy.

After years working as a stand-up comedian and appearing in minor film roles, including Beverly Hills Cop II, he gained prominence as a cast member on the sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1993. While at SNL, he appeared in the films New Jack City and Boomerang.

He reached mainstream stardom with Bring the Pain in 1996. Rock continued making specials which include Bigger & Blacker, Never Scared, Kill the Messenger, Tamborine, and Selective Outrage.

On the acting front, Hart will next be seen in the new installment of the Jumanji franchise is titled 'Jumanji: The Open World'. The upcoming installment will bring back Hart as Franklin Finbar, Johnson as Dr. Bravestone, Jack Black as Professor Sheldon Oberon and Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse.

Jumanji, first released in 1995, was directed by Joe Johnston and was based on the 1981 children's picture book by Chris Van Allsburg. The film is the first installment in the Jumanji film series and stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth.

Hart had his first breakthrough when Judd Apatow cast him in a recurring role on the TV series Undeclared. The actor’s comedic reputation continued to grow with the release of his first stand-up album I'm a Grown Little Man.

--IANS

dc/