Ashley Tisdale on completing 12 years with husband Christopher French: Still crazy about you

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) As they have completed 12 years of marital bliss, actress Ashley Tisdale marked the moment with her husband Christopher French by recalling how she instantly knew he was the man she would marry.

Tisdale took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the day of their marriage to stepping into the world of parenthood.

Turning to the caption section, Tisdale wrote: “12 years ago I made the best decision in my life. I always knew it was you, our first hang standing in front of James beach I looked at you and thought ‘this is the man I’m gonna marry’ I guess you can say I have very strong intuition.”

“I’m the luckiest to get to spend every day with you, And somehow after 12 years I’m still crazy about you. Ps you look hotter and hotter than the year before… I love you so much,” she added.

Tisdale became engaged to singer French in 2013, having dated for over one year. They got married in 2014. They have two daughters, born in March 2021 and September 2024.

Talking about Tisdale, she achieved success in the Disney Channel teen sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. This success was heightened when she starred as Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical film series.

She signed with Warner Bros. Records and subsequently released her debut studio album, Headstrong in 2007. Tisdale also provides the voice of Candace Flynn in the animated series Phineas and Ferb.

The actress was last seen on screen in the film Amateur Night in 2016. The American crime sex comedy film written and directed by Lisa Addario and Joe Syracuse. Their early experiences in Hollywood were the basis for the plot of the film. The film stars Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen, Janet Montgomery, Ashley Tisdale and Bria Murphy.

--IANS

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