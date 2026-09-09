September 09, 2026 12:54 PM हिंदी

Delighted to join Adani Group to support India’s next phase of aviation growth: Premji Invest

Delighted to join Adani Group to support India’s next phase of aviation growth: Premji Invest

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) TK Kurien, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Partner at Premji Invest, said on Wednesday that they are delighted to partner with the Adani Group to support India’s next phase of aviation growth.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), has announced to raise Rs 9,825 crore ($1 billion) of primary equity capital from a consortium of global investors, including Premji Invest, which represents one of the largest primary equity investments from financial institutions in India’s airport infrastructure sector.

“The Indian aviation sector is at a pivotal inflection point underpinned by robust structural tailwinds — a young demographic, an aspirational consumer base and progressive government policies,” Kurien said in a statement.

“This investment reaffirms Premji Invest’s commitment to partnering with industry leaders towards developing critical nation building infrastructure,” he added.

The transaction values AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of $18 billion.

The proceeds will support three strategic priorities: expanding and modernising airport infrastructure across AAHL’s portfolio; accelerating the development of integrated Adani Airport City ecosystems around its airports with development of 22 million square feet of mixed-use development planned in the first phase; and scaling passenger-facing and other non-aeronautical businesses including our ground handling business.

In a statement, Adani Airports said these investments are expected to increase capacity to serve 200 million passengers annually, deepen commercial monetisation, enhance passenger experience and further strengthen AAHL’s integrated airport ecosystem.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) manages eight airports across India and serves over 23 per cent of India’s total passenger traffic.

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) opened higher on Wednesday and rallied 6 per cent after the company announced that its airport arm will raise Rs 9,825 crore.

The shares opened at Rs 2,959.90 and rallied over 6.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,137.10 apiece on the NSE.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Glenn Close hails George Lucas, his wife Mellody Hobson’s ‘life-affirming’ vision

Glenn Close hails George Lucas, his wife Mellody Hobson’s ‘life-affirming’ vision

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi shares rare 1980s family album featuring young Sharmila Tagore & family

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi shares rare 1980s family album featuring young Sharmila Tagore & family

Raashii Khanna recalls a fun dance moment with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan on his birthday

Raashii Khanna recalls a fun dance moment with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan on his birthday

US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets UFC star Puja Tomar, calls her journey 'inspiring'

US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets UFC star Puja Tomar, calls her journey 'inspiring'

'Underprepared pitches in Japan might aid spin,' says Chakaravarthy ahead of Asian Games challenge

'Underprepared pitches in Japan might aid spin,' says Chakaravarthy ahead of Asian Games challenge

Anmol Ekka’s six-goal blitz powers India into AHF Junior Asia Cup semis

Anmol Ekka's six-goal blitz powers India men into AHF Junior Asia Cup semis

‘Lock Upp’ reunion: Shilpa Shinde calls Shreya Kalra, Madhuri Jain her ‘best trio’

‘Lock Upp’ reunion: Shilpa Shinde calls Shreya Kalra, Madhuri Jain her ‘best trio’

India's gross manufacturing leasing posts 49 pc CAGR since 2021

India's gross manufacturing leasing posts 49 pc CAGR since 2021

India's FIU issues notices to 15 crypto platforms for PMLA non-compliance

India's FIU issues notices to 15 crypto platforms for PMLA non-compliance

Rajnath Singh, Sri Lankan Prez Dissanayake reaffirm commitment to working together for regional security

Rajnath Singh, Sri Lankan Prez Dissanayake reaffirm commitment to working together for regional security