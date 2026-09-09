September 09, 2026 12:57 PM हिंदी

US Open: Pegula rallies past Navarro to set SF showdown with Sabalenka

US Open: Pegula rallies past Navarro to set SF showdown with Sabalenka

New York, Sep 9 (IANS) The No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula came from a set down to defeat No. 26 seed Emma Navarro 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in 2 hours and 21 minutes at a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, advancing to the US Open semifinals for the third consecutive year.

This is Pegula's fourth Grand Slam semifinal; she also reached the last four at the Australian Open earlier this year. The US Open 2024 runner-up now holds the most three-set wins (90) and comeback wins (48) among WTA Tour players since the start of the decade.

No. 1 seed and two-time defending champion Sabalenka awaits Pegula in the semifinals after dismissing Linda Noskova in a hard-fought quarter-final, 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Pegula is 4-9 against Sabalenka and has lost to her twice in Flushing, most recently in the semifinals of last year’s US Open. They also met in the 2024 US Open final, with Sabalenka winning the match and the title, 7-5, 7-5.

Pegula, who had a stellar 2026, claiming two titles in Dubai and Charleston and reaching the finals at three additional events in Cincinnati, Washington, D.C., and Berlin—altogether racking up five finals appearances, the most of any WTA player—is one of four players vying for the title of No. 1 in the world, a crown she’d capture only if she wins the championship and Elena Rybakina fails to advance to the semifinals.

The first set opened with an exchange of service breaks, with both players facing and saving additional break points. Both players also struggled to get their first serves in, leaving them vulnerable to attacks on their second serves.

Pegula, in particular, looked rattled on serve, committing three double faults in a single game and slipping to a 2-4 deficit (compared with a total of 10 double faults across her first four matches), according to US Open reports.

A nearly nine-minute game ensued, which Navarro survived. After Pegula’s first efficient hold, at love, the younger American had the first set on her racquet. Navarro managed to claim the frame on her second set point, 6-3.

The 50-minute set wasn’t a clean one for either player. Navarro committed five double faults of her own (to just one ace), matching Pegula’s serving stats exactly.

Pegula started the second set with vastly improved play. But, as in the first set, the two players traded early breaks to keep the match on serve. When the score levelled at 4-4, neither player could sustain an edge.

But then, down 4-5 and serving at 30-30, Navarro hit her first double fault of the set. That gave Pegula her first set point of the match. She took full advantage and took the second set, 6-4.

Up 3-2, Pegula put pressure on Navarro’s serve, breaking her to take a 4-2 lead. That's when the solid, steady Pegula started to shine. She held serve to extend her lead to 5-2. On her next serve, at her second match point, Pegula converted, taking the set 6-3 and the match.

--IANS

bc/vi

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