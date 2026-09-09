Akshay Kumar reveals what ‘Haiwaan’ taught him on his birthday: ‘What looks evil may not always be evil’

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) On his birthday, actor Akshay Kumar shared a thought-provoking reflection on life and revealed a lesson his upcoming project ‘Haiwaan’ has taught him.

The ‘Airlift’ actor took to Instagram to share a short but meaningful note about the difference between appearances and reality. Reflecting on the notions of good and evil, the actor suggested that things may not always be as they seem. Sharing a video from the movie, Akshay wrote, “On my birthday, a small thought…What looks evil may not always be evil. And what looks good may not always be good. Maybe that’s what Haiwaan taught me. Thank you for all the love you’ve given me over the years. This Friday, I’m giving you a side of me you haven’t seen before. See you in cinemas. Love & Prayers, Akshay.”

Through his post, Akshay hinted at the shades of morality explored in ‘Haiwaan’, leaving fans curious about the narrative and his character in the upcoming project.

His fans also took to the comments section to extend their warm birthday wishes to the actor. One fan commented, “Happiest birthday to Khiladi akshay kumar sir.” Another said, “Happy Birthday Akshay sir love you.” “Happy Birthday to you sir ji God bless you all the best upcoming movie love you akki,” wrote another.

In the upcoming crime thriller “Haiwaan,” Akshay Kumar takes on the role of a dark and cold-blooded antagonist. He plays a dangerous killer and a seemingly polished, unassuming mastermind whose troubled past sheds light on how he eventually turns into a psychopath. The film sets up a gripping face-off between Akshay’s character and Saif Ali Khan, who plays a visually impaired martial artist determined to protect a young girl.

The upcoming crime thriller “Haiwaan” marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on the big screen after 18 years. The duo was last seen together in the 2008 film “Tashan.” Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11.

--IANS

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