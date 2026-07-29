Dulquer Salmaan's ‘I'm Game’ makers postpone film's trailer release due to technical glitch

Chennai, July 29 (IANS) The makers of director Nahas Hidhayath's eagerly awaited stylish action entertainer 'I'm Game', featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, have announced that they had chosen to postpone the release of the film's trailer due to a technical glitch.

The makers had originally planned to unveil the trailer on Dulquer Salmaan's birthday on Tuesday.

After several hours of trying and despite putting in their best efforts on Tuesday, the makers could not resolve the glitch and therefore announced that the release of the trailer had now been postponed.

Wayfarer Films, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement, much to the disappointment of fans.

It wrote, "Today's I'm Game Trailer release has been postponed due to a technical glitch. We are working hard to deliver the best possible reveal and will share a new schedule soon. Thank you for your patience and support."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs as 'I'm Game' is believed to be the most stylish film in Dulquer Salmaan's career so far.

Sources say that the film, which has been shot across a 100 locations in South India, is currently in its post-production stage. The shooting of the film was wrapped up in April this year.

Taking to his X timeline to share pictures of the unit on the last day of shooting, Dulquer Salmaan, in April this year, had said, "Wrap day smiles say it all. #ImGame shoot done & dusted, couldn’t be happier! Grateful for this journey… see you all on August 20."

According to sources close to the actor, both the character and the world of the film had been designed in a highly modern and stylish manner. He had also stated that director Nahas Hidayath had specifically wanted to present him in a stylish new avatar, which has become one of the defining aspects of the project.

In February this year, the makers of the film had marked Dulquer Salmaan's completion of 14 years as an actor by releasing a poster of his from the film.

Dulquer Salmaan had then taken to his Instagram page to pen a post of gratitude. He had said, "Today marks 14 years of my journey as an actor. Thank you, each and every one of you ! For the endless love. For the encouragement. For a place in your hearts. To mark this milestone sharing a poster from my next ! #ImGame. Coming to Cinemas near you this Onam."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had only in December last year welcomed actress Kayadu Lohar onboard the unit of the film.

Kayadu Lohar is best known for her performance in director Ashwath Marimuthu's Tamil film 'Dragon', in which she played one of the female leads.

The first look poster of Dulquer Salmaan in the film had triggered a lot of excitement. The first look poster had Dulquer striking a stylish pose with a pistol in his hand.

“I'm Game” marks director Nahas Hidayath’s next venture after the blockbuster hit 'RDX'.The film officially went on floors on May 3 last year. Actors Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kathir, Parth Thiwari, and Tamil actress Samyuktha Viswanathan play pivotal roles in the project.

The stunt choreography for “I'm Game” is being handled by Anbariv Masters, who have previously worked on major pan-Indian films such as 'Kabali', the 'KGF' series, 'Kaithi', 'Vikram', 'Leo', and 'Salaar'. After the massive action success of 'RDX', the Anbariv team is reuniting with Nahas for this film.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with Jom Verghese, 'I'm Game' has triggered immense interest as this will mark Dulquer's return to Malayalam cinema. The story of 'I'm Game', which happens to be Dulquer's 40th film, is by Nahas Hidhayath himself while its screenplay is by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker.

Cinematography for the film is by Jimshi Khalid and editing is by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film, which has raised huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is by Jakes Bejoy. Costumes for the film have been designed by Mashar Hamsa and production design is by Deepak Parameshwaran.

--IANS

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