Dulquer Salmaan calls meeting PM Narendra Modi ‘absolute privilege’

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Dulquer Salmaan has described his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “absolute privilege,” and expressed his happiness on seeing his father, Mammootty, being feted with the Padma Bhushan.

Dulquer shared a string of images featuring him, his father, Mammootty, and other family members posing for a picture with the iconic leader PM Modi.

The 42-year-old actor wrote as the caption: “An absolute privilege to meet and spend time with our Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji as we witnessed my father, Shri Mammootty being honoured for a lifetime of extraordinary work. A truly unforgettable day for our family. #PadmaAwards #2026.”

It was on June 23, when names from the entertainment world, actors R Madhavan, Mammootty, and singer Alka Yagnik were honored with the prestigious Padma Awards, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the National Capital.

65 individuals were felicitated at the second Padma ceremony on Tuesday, with 2 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan, and 56 Padma Shri awards. On May 26, 66 people were honoured with Padma Awards during the first ceremony.

In April, Dulquer Salmaan launched the fun-filled trailer of director Kasyap Srinivas's eagerly awaited comedy drama 'Gaayapadda Simham', featuring actors Tharun Bhascker, Manasa Choudhary and Faria Abdullah in the lead.

He made his acting debut with Second Show in 2012. After his performance in ABCD, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, he shot to stardom with Bangalore Days.

He established himself as a leading Malayalam actor with Vikramadithyan, Charlie, Kali, Kammatti Paadam, Jomonte Suvisheshangal and Kurup. His highest-grossing releases came with the Telugu films Mahanati, Sita Ramam and Lucky Baskhar. For Mahanati and Sita Ramam.

Dulquer stepped into the world of Hindi cinema in 2018 with the late Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan. The road comedy-drama film is directed by Akarsh Khurana. He was then seen in the Sonam Kapoor-starrer The Zoya Factor and “Chup: Revenge of the Artist” featuring Sunny Deol.

--IANS

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