August 29, 2026 5:15 PM हिंदी

Duleep Trophy: Dhull down with hamstring injury, could miss semi-final against South Zone

Duleep Trophy: Dhull down with hamstring injury, could miss semi-final against South Zone

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) North Zone top-order batter Yash Dhull is likely to miss their Duleep Trophy semi-final clash against South Zone, starting on Sunday at the BCCI CoE Ground, after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Dhull’s injury means a vacancy at the top can be filled by specialist opener Sanat Sangwan, who can partner with Qamran Iqbal at the top. Former India Under-19 captain Uday Saharan is understood to have been called up as Dhull's replacement in the squad.

“Though he was training today, Yash Dhull may just miss the semi-final clash due to a suspected grade two hamstring injury. It is understood that Uday Saharan could come into the squad in his place. This means chances of Sanat Sangwan playing the clash starting on Sunday are bright,” a source familiar with the development told IANS on Saturday.

Dhull’s hamstring injury comes on the heels of a contentious selection decision in the quarter-final against West Zone, where North Zone coaches Ajay Sharma and Sarandeep Singh controversially dropped Sangwan, the third-highest run-scorer in the previous Ranji Trophy season, in favour of Dhull, who captained India to victory in the 2022 Men’s U19 World Cup.

That decision raised several eyebrows, as Dhull, who managed only 381 runs in the 2025/26 Ranji season, was slotted as an opener despite not being a specialist in that role. Subsequently, Dhull struggled against West Zone's pace attack, scoring 9 and 0 and appearing thoroughly uncomfortable at the crease, further fuelling criticism of the team management's tactics.

Despite that, North Zone, who are also boosted by the arrival of India pacer Gurnoor Brar, arrive for the semi-finals with immense confidence after beating a star-studded West Zone side by 52 runs. “Sahil Lotra has also been released from the squad, while Ayush Badoni should be fine to play after recovering from a bout of fever,” added the source.

Meanwhile, last year’s runners-up, South Zone, will be led by India’s T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma, with Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Karun Nair as the other batters. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal and left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan can be handy as well, with MD Nidheesh and Vidwath Kaverappa as the pace-bowling mainstays.

--IANS

nr/vi

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