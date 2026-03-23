March 23, 2026 9:14 PM हिंदी

'Drishyam 3' release pushed; To now reach the audience on Mohanlal's birthday

'Drishyam 3' release pushed; To now reach the audience on Mohanlal's birthday

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Fans of Malayalam cinema will now have to wait a little longer to witness their beloved superstar Mohanlal on the big screen in his next "Drishyam 3".

On Monday, the makers announced the new release date of the highly discussed drama. The third instalment in the popular 'Drishyam' franchise will now reach the cinema halls on May 21, on Mohanlal's birthday.

"Drishyam 3" was initially slated to release on April 2 this year, but has now been postponed.

Sharing the new release date with the netizens, Mohanlal wrote on his official social media handle, "The past never stays silent…it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release (sic)."

The reports were doing the rounds for some time that the release of director Jeethu Joseph's next might be pushed.

Previously, the sources claimed that the makers are thinking about pushing the release in the wake of the ongoing tension in the gulf.

Mohanlal concluded the shoot for "Drishyam 3" in December last year. A video of the superstar cutting a cake with the entire unit went viral on social media.

Mohanlal started working on this drama on the same day he received Indian cinema’s highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the project will see Mohanlal reprising his role as Georgekutty, along with Meena as Rani George, Ansiba Hassan as Anju George, Esther Anil as Anumol "Anu" George, Asha Sharath as Geetha Prabhakar, Siddique as Prabhakar, Murali Gopy as IG Thomas Bastin IPS, and K. B. Ganesh Kumar as CI Philip Mathew.

Refreshing your memory, the primary instalment in the franchise, "Drishyam" released back in 2013, and ended up setting a new benchmark for the Malayalam cinema. This was followed by a sequel, which came out in 2021.

--IANS

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