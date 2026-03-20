March 20, 2026 11:43 PM हिंदी

Gujarat farmer’s dream of permanent house fulfilled under PM Awas Yojana

Gujarat farmer’s dream of permanent house fulfilled under PM Awas Yojana

Dang (Gujarat), March 20 (IANS) A farmer in Gujarat’s Dang district has received a permanent house with financial assistance from government schemes, reflecting the continued rollout of rural housing support in the region.

Sonubhai Dokia, a resident of Jharan village who earns his livelihood through farming, received Rs 1,20,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) after applying through the local panchayat and submitting the required documents.

He also received Rs 21,610 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which contributed towards the construction of the house.

Using the combined assistance along with his savings from labour work, he completed the construction within the stipulated time.

“With these and also some savings from labour work, I built a good permanent house. If I had not received this scheme, I would not have been able to build a house. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a very good scheme for the poor,” Dokia said.

He added that his family is now living in safer and improved conditions following the completion of the house.

The scheme is being implemented across rural areas across the state, where eligible beneficiaries are receiving financial support to construct permanent homes.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, launched in 2015, is a flagship Central government programme that seeks to provide “housing for all” by supporting the construction of permanent houses with basic amenities for economically weaker sections in both rural and urban areas.

Under its rural component, the scheme targets households that are homeless or living in kutcha or dilapidated structures, enabling them to build pucca houses through direct financial assistance.

Eligible beneficiaries are identified through surveys, and funds are transferred directly to their bank accounts to support construction.

According to data available, more than 10.27 lakh houses have been sanctioned under PMAY in Gujarat, with around 9.63 lakh already completed, indicating significant progress in the state’s housing programme.

--IANS

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