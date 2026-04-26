Dr. Mandaviya launches ‘Srinagar Khel Sankalp’ to chart unified, athlete-centric vision for India’s sporting future

Srinagar, April 26 (IANS) Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, along with State Sports Ministers and leading sporting stalwarts, released the Srinagar Khel Sankalp document on the final day of the three-day Chintan Shivir in Srinagar, on Sunday.

The document outlines a collective national vision to strengthen the sports culture through cooperative federalism, with a focus on athlete-centric development, expansion of sports infrastructure, talent identification, development of regional sports clusters, and leveraging sports for unity, youth empowerment, health, tourism, and economic growth. It also reaffirms India’s aspiration to host major global sporting events.

The Srinagar Khel Sankalp reflects a unified resolve of the Centre, States, and Union Territories to place sports at the heart of nation-building, recognising its role in fostering social cohesion, strengthening communities, and shaping a healthier, more empowered generation. It emphasises a collaborative and athlete-centric approach, where governments and sporting bodies work in harmony, aligning efforts and resources to create a seamless and supportive ecosystem for athletes across the country.

The Sankalp further outlines the importance of leveraging India’s diversity as a strength, encouraging States to develop infrastructure, identify talent, and build sports ecosystems rooted in their unique geographical, cultural, and regional contexts. It also positions sports as a driver of socio-economic development, highlighting its potential to boost tourism, generate employment, promote local industries, and enable India to aspire towards hosting major global sporting events, including the Olympics and World Cups.

The final day of the Chintan Shivir began with the Fit India “Sundays on Cycle” Cyclothon, led by Hon’ble Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and MoS Smt. Raksha Khadse is reinforcing the message of fitness, discipline, and mass participation.

This was followed by focused sessions on Sports Governance, Sports Goods Manufacturing, and Youth Engagement through MY Bharat, which emphasised strengthening institutional frameworks, enhancing transparency and coordination among stakeholders, and professionalising sports administration. Deliberations also highlighted the need to position India as a global hub for sports goods manufacturing through cluster-based development, innovation, and support for the domestic industry, while outlining the importance of creating structured platforms for youth participation and leadership.

The deliberations on the concluding day reaffirmed the importance of a unified and coordinated approach involving the Centre, States, and all stakeholders, with the Chintan Shivir serving as a key platform for dialogue, alignment, and collective action towards building a robust, inclusive, and future-ready youth and sporting ecosystem in India.

--IANS

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