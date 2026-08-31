DPL: Thrilled with how our youngsters stepped up; Tejasvi led the side exceptionally well, says Dabas

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Batting all-rounder Ankit Dabas said he was thrilled to see youngsters step up, crediting team unity and skipper Tejasvi Dahiya's exceptional leadership for South Delhi Superstarz's 2026 Delhi Premier League (DPL) title win, a seven-wicket victory over Central Delhi Kings in the title clash.

Chasing a target of 183 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, South Delhi completed the chase in 18.2 overs. Anmol Sharma laid the platform with a fluent 64 off 42 balls before Dabas smashed an unbeaten 61 off 33 balls. Dahiya added a rapid 33 off 18 balls before Ekansh Dobal sealed the championship win with a six.

“When I went in to bat, my priority was assessing what the team required. If an early wicket falls, my job is to provide stability and keep one end secure. But once I realised how good the pitch was and saw scoring opportunities, I shifted gears and played my shots. I was confident we could pull off the win,” said Dabas, who took the Player of the Match award, at the conclusion of the tournament.

He also noted that Dahiya’s time with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026 influenced his decision-making in high-pressure moments.

“Tejasvi led the side exceptionally well. His bowling rotations and tactical changes at key moments were spot on. Having played in the IPL last year, he brought invaluable experience and maturity into our dressing room. Even when conditions turned tricky and the ball started spinning, he finished the game in a flash. He is truly one of the best in this league.”

Highlighting the contributions of young players like pacer Anshuman Hooda, Dabas glowingly spoke about the growing significance of state T20 competitions. “I am thrilled with how our youngsters stepped up. We backed each other completely throughout the season. Anshuman Hooda, for instance, has been fantastic - he is one of the fastest and finest bowlers in our setup and made crucial contributions to this title.”

“State leagues are creating healthy competition in Indian cricket. They all feed into the same national pathway. People often call these state leagues the ‘second IPL,’ which shows their growing stature and importance. Winning a tournament like this requires a collective team effort; different players put their hands up in different games.”

--IANS

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