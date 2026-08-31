DPL: South Delhi Superstarz co-owner Shikhar Dhawan congratulates team on title triumph

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan congratulated the South Delhi Superstarz after the franchise clinched the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 title at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, describing the triumph as a moment that reinforced his belief in the impact and power of sport.

Dhawan, Chairman of Da One Group and Founder of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, co-owns the South Delhi Superstarz through Da One Sports. The former India opener was present at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the final and joined the players in celebrating their title-winning performance.

Sharing his thoughts in an Instagram post after the victory, Dhawan wrote, “Watching South Delhi Superstarz become Delhi Premier League champions, right there at the final, was a moment I’ll carry with me.”

South Delhi Superstarz sealed the title with a commanding seven-wicket victory over Central Delhi Kings in the final, successfully chasing 183 with 10 balls to spare. Ankit Dabas and Anmol Sharma played key roles in the successful chase, scoring 62 runs each.

The victory marked another significant achievement for the franchise, which has now seen both its men's and women's teams enjoy title success across successive editions of the tournament. The women's team won the DPL in 2025, while the men's side followed with the 2026 crown.

The franchise's women's team is also set to feature in the final of the ongoing season on Wednesday.

For Dhawan, however, the significance of the title extends beyond silverware. He highlighted the opportunities that competitions such as the DPL provide to young cricketers seeking to showcase their abilities and develop their careers.

“What excites me most isn’t just the trophies. It’s seeing young cricketers get a platform, take responsibility, play without fear and discover what they are capable of,” he said in his Instagram post.

Through Da One Sports, Dhawan has expanded his involvement in sport beyond his playing career, supporting academies and sporting programmes, including a High Performance Centre in Gwalior and initiatives in regions such as Jammu and Kashmir.

After the final, Dhawan joined the South Delhi Superstarz players in their celebrations before taking a lap of honour around the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Fans gathered around the former India opener as he signed autographs and distributed South Delhi Superstarz jerseys among spectators.

Dhawan also reserved special praise for everyone associated with the franchise and credited the collective effort behind the team's success.

“Congratulations to every player, coach and member of the Superstarz family,” Dhawan wrote in his post. “You have shown what happens when talent meets opportunity, belief and hard work.”

The title triumph underlined a memorable campaign for South Delhi Superstarz and added another chapter to the franchise's growing success in the Delhi Premier League.

--IANS

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