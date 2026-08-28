DPL: Our plan was to spend maximum time at crease, says South Delhi’s Tanisha

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) South Delhi Superstarz batter Tanisha Singh revealed that her side's tactical focus was on building long partnerships and staying at the crease as long as possible after they crushed East Delhi Riders by 60 runs in the 2026 Women’s Delhi Premier League (DPL) clash.

Led by an explosive unbeaten 75 off 36 balls from Shweta Sehrawat, who got included in India ‘A’ squad for the upcoming T20 games against Australia ‘A’, South Delhi Superstarz posted a tournament-high total of 179/6 in 20 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Tanisha played a vital supporting role by smashing a quickfire 40 off 27 deliveries laced with six boundaries, while Nishika Singh contributed 29 off 26 balls. Reflecting on her crucial knock and the team's batting strategy, Tanisha, who got India ‘A’ call-up for the 50-over and red-ball games against Australia ‘A’, highlighted the importance of top-order endurance in posting a massive total.

“Priya, Shweta and I were planning to spend as much time as possible at the crease. We were successful in doing that. Shweta batted till the end, while Priya and I took care of the middle and the early overs. That helped us set a target of around 180,” Tanisha said at the conclusion of the game.

Speaking on her adaptability across different batting positions in domestic cricket, Tanisha emphasised her readiness to fulfill any role assigned by the team management. “I have batted at No. 3, opened the innings and also played in the middle order in domestic cricket. So, it was not difficult for me. Wherever ma’am sends me, I will do my best,” she stated.

For East Delhi Riders, left-arm spinner Parunika Sisodia was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-23, while Simran Bahadur, Purva Siwach, and Bharti Rawal picked up a wicket each.

In response, East Delhi Riders faltered early under pressure and failed to string together substantial partnerships, eventually finishing at 119/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Simran Bahadur and Purva Siwach top-scored with 25 runs apiece, while Pragya Rawat chipped in with a 26-ball 20.

South Delhi’s bowling attack maintained tight control throughout the chase. Spinner Disha Nagar led the effort with figures of 3-25, while Himakshi Choudhary bowled an economical spell of 2-20, while Kashish and Mayuri Singh claimed one wicket each to seal a dominant victory.

--IANS

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