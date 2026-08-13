August 13, 2026 10:47 AM हिंदी

DPL 2026: South Delhi Superstarz register comfortable win over East Delhi Riders

DPL 2026: South Delhi Superstarz register comfortable win over East Delhi Riders

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) South Delhi Superstarz produced a dominant batting performance to defeat East Delhi Riders comfortably by nine wickets in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026.

Batting first, East Delhi Riders posted a strong 191/6 in 20 overs, with Sujal Singh and Suryansh Raina playing key roles in the middle and final stages of the innings.

The Riders got off to a steady start as Vansh Mehra and Arpit Rana added 54 runs for the first wicket. Mehra scored 27 off 16 balls before his dismissal triggered a mini-collapse. The Riders soon slipped to 102/4, putting their innings under pressure.

However, Sujal Singh and Suryansh Raina steadied the innings with a 58-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Raina scored 28 off 26 balls before being dismissed, while Sujal remained unbeaten on a fine 63 off 39 balls to help the Riders finish strongly.

For South Delhi Superstarz, Anshuman Hooda was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets for 34 runs in his four overs.

Chasing 192, South Delhi Superstarz made a flying start. Openers Sanat Sangwan and Anmol Sharma put together 113 runs in just 11 overs, putting the chase firmly in their control.

Both batters scored impressive half-centuries, with Sangwan making 57 off 33 balls before his dismissal. Sharma continued the attack after being joined by Ayush Badoni, who immediately put the Riders under pressure.

Badoni smashed three consecutive sixes off Hardik Sharma, giving the Superstarz further momentum. Sharma and Badoni continued to find boundaries and ensured there were no late problems for their side.

South Delhi Superstarz eventually completed the chase with more than three overs to spare, underlining their dominance with both bat and ball.

--IANS

bc/

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