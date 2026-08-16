Golf: Romain Langasque leads in Denmark

Funen (Denmark), Aug 16 (IANS) Romain Langasque is targeting his first DP World Tour victory for nearly six years as he takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the Danish Golf Championship at Great Northern.

The Indian duo of Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Sandhu had missed the cut.

The Frenchman carded a five under par round of 67 to move to 14 under, one ahead of China’s Yanhan Zhou, and in prime position to add to his sole victory at the 2020 Wales Open at Celtic Manor.

The 31-year-old has made 16 out of 19 cuts in 2026 but just one top ten finish at the Magical Kenya Open has left him sitting in 86th position on the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World.

Langasque began the day two shots adrift of overnight leaders Antoine Rozner and Cameron Adam and despite starting his third round in Kerterminde with a bogey, he bounced back with six birdies to climb into pole position.

Rozner shared the lead as he reached the par-three 18th, but he found the water with his tee-shot and closed with a double bogey to slip into third place on 12 under par.

Following his opening bogey, Langasque birdied the fifth and ninth to make the turn at one under for the day. Gains on the tenth, 12th, 14th and 15th saw him climb into a share of the lead before he parred his way home to set the clubhouse target at 14 under.

American Caleb Surratt and Englishman Matthew Jordan both signed for rounds of 70 on Saturday to sit in a share of fourth on 11 under par, while Jeff Winther became Denmark's leading player at ten under in solo sixth.

Home favourite Rasmus Højgaard was joined by Brandon Stone and Scottish pair Adam and Ewen Ferguson in a tie for seventh at nine under.

--IANS

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