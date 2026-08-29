DPL 2026: Central Delhi Kings, South Delhi Superstarz set for blockbuster title clash

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The stage is set for a thrilling finale of the 2026 Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026, with Central Delhi Kings set to take on South Delhi Superstarz in the summit clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

With the title at stake, both teams are preparing for a high-pressure contest. While South Delhi Superstarz booked their place in the final after defeating the Kings in Qualifier 1, the latter bounced back strongly to beat Purani Dilli 6 in Qualifier 2 to secure their place in the title clash.

South Delhi Superstarz captain Tejasvi Dahiya said his team is looking forward to the big occasion and will focus on keeping things simple. “We are very excited for the finals. The boys have been performing really well throughout the tournament and everyone has been working hard and preparing well for the big game.

“A final is always a special occasion, but we don't want to think too much about the pressure or the result. We just want to stick to our basics, follow our plans and play the kind of cricket we have played throughout the tournament. If we can execute our plans well and enjoy the game, hopefully we can finish the season with the trophy,” he said on the eve of the title clash.

Central Delhi Kings skipper Jonty Sidhu, who produced a match-winning all-round performance in the all-important Qualifier 2, stated that his team will approach the final like any other game. “We are taking it as another game and don't want to give ourselves any added pressure. Of course, playing a final is a big moment and everyone wants to win the trophy, but putting too much pressure on ourselves can take us away from our game plan.

“We have worked hard to reach this stage and have played some good cricket throughout the tournament. We will focus on the basics, back our abilities and try to execute our plans well on the day,” Sidhu stated.

Adding to the excitement, the 2026 DPL closing ceremony will feature performances by popular singers Abeer Arora and Pallavi Seth, along with Tabla Maestro Mannanjot Singh.

--IANS

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