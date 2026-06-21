Dharmendra Pradhan issues stern warning ahead of NEET-UG retest

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) With more than 20 lakh students across the country scheduled to appear for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, without taking any name, warned the "so-called responsible people" against messing with the students' future.

Pradhan also wished the aspirants, asking them to appear for the examination "without any worry".

Addressing reporters, the Education Minister said: "As an individual and as a social worker, I request - please do not play with the future of India's new generation".

He added: "Do not make it a joke. Let us not do anything that impacts children's mental health. In a few hours, children are going to take their exam. I mention this because yesterday, some so-called responsible people in India acted with ill intent and wrong motives towards children."

"I earnestly appeal to them -- if you consider yourselves responsible and true citizens of India, if you represent the people of India, please take responsibility. Do not add to the troubles of India's children. This is our appeal to you," he emphasised.

Regarding the re-examination, Pradhan said he has full faith in the National Testing Agency (NTA), all state governments, district administrations, India's education system, and "especially the students".

"Nearly 22 lakh students will soon sit for the NEET exam. Sit without fear, without worry. You will surely do well. My best wishes to all students. The students have faith in India's system; I hope this unwavering trust continues," he added.

Further, the Education Minister mentioned that the results of more than 15 lakh students who had applied for re-evaluation of their CBSE Class 12 board exam marks are ready and will soon be released by the organisation.

"The work is almost complete; the CBSE will publish the re-verified marks soon. We won't allow any errors to happen. I am ensuring this today," he said.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, NTA mentioned the entry timing for students at exam centres.

"Entry begins: 11:00 AM. Last entry: 1:30 PM (no entry after this)," it said.

Regarding the essentials that aspirants are required to bring, NTA said: "Admit card & valid photo ID and two passport-size photographs."

The agency further told candidates not to carry any prohibited items, asking them to "stay hydrated, plan for traffic and reach early at the examination centres".

--IANS

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