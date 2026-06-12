Divyanka Tripathi says ‘thanks for choosing me’ as she shares photos with twins

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) New mother and television actress Divyanka Tripathi shared two adorable pictures cradling her twins as she expressed gratitude.

Divyanka, who has been married to actor Vivek Dahiya since 2016, shared two pictures on Instagram. In the two images, the actress is sen cradling her newborns and covered their faces with a sunflower emoji.

For the caption, Divyanka wrote: “Thanks for choosing me.”

It was in May when Divyanka and Vivek announced on social media that they have welcomed two baby boys.

Vivek wrote on Instagram: “The wait is finally over… ‘The Boys’ are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood. #Divek #babyboys #DivekBabies #twins #newparents”

The announcement post read, “We asked for happiness…God said, ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys.”

It was on Gudi Padwa in March, when the TV star couple announced that they are all set to become parents.

Divyanka and Vivek’s love story kick-started on the sets of their show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”. Before getting married in Bhopal in 2016, the couple got engaged in January.

The actress became a household name for playing Vidya Pratapsingh and Divya Shukla in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

She had participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as the winner. In 2021, she participated at Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant, where she emerged as the runner-up.

Talking about her husband, Vivek has been seen in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat. He emerged as winner of the reality series Nach Baliye 8 in 2017. He was also seen in Pavitra Rishta 2, State of Siege: 26/11 and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera.

--IANS

dc/