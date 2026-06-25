June 25, 2026 4:27 PM हिंदी

Divya Seth Shah says she’s trying to live the way her late daughter wanted and seek peace after her demise

Divya Seth Shah says she’s trying to live the way her late daughter wanted and seek peace after her demise

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Divya Seth Shah has shared an emotional post remembering her late daughter Mihika, saying that she is trying to ‘live the way her daughter would have wanted her to’ and is also trying to seek peace after her untimely demise.

Taking to her social media account, Divya posted a picture of herself dressed in a bright pink traditional outfit, smiling warmly.

Alongside the picture, Divya penned a deeply emotional note reflecting on grief, healing and the effort to be at peace.

She wrote, “I’m Trying honey

To live the way You and I would want …

And to be reasonably at Peace

Because I know for sure

That this was for Eternity..

You’ve just gone ahead of Me for now

#eternity.”

The actress is often seen expressing her emotions for her daughter through various social media posts.

Earlier, Divya penned a heartfelt note that read, “I’ll look for Signs everyday. I’ll see you somehow everyway. I have absolutely NO Doubt You send All this for Me. Surrounding Me With love and Happiness and Beauty. Everywhere I look I see only You.”

The montage also featured a message that read, “I miss you so much. Every time I see something beautiful, I'm sure it's a sign from you.”

Another frame carried an emotional quote, “Let me hold you as everything fades, and for a moment you're mine once more. And I won't miss you until I wake up.”

For the uninitiated, Divya's daughter Mihika Shah passed away in August 2024 at the age of 23. According to reports, Mihika suffered a high fever and passed away shortly afterwards, leaving her family, friends devastated.

–IANS

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