Divya Dutta on Bollywood vs Regional Cinema: ‘You cannot generalize an entire industry’

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Veteran actress Divya Dutta has shared her views on the ongoing comparisons between Bollywood and regional cinema.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she emphasized that an entire industry cannot be judged through a single lens. Talking about comedy films and storytelling, the actress stressed that the success of a film depends on the strength of its narrative and presentation, regardless of the language or industry it comes from.

When asked whether regional cinema handles comedy better than Bollywood and if something is missing from Hindi comedy films, Divya Dutta said it would be unfair to generalize an entire industry. The ‘Veer Zara’ actress emphasized that the success of a comedy film depends on the strength of its story and the way it is presented, regardless of whether it belongs to Bollywood, regional cinema, or even international filmmaking.

She said, “It's not that we can't generalize. Whether you talk about Hindi films, international or regional, whether the story is good or the presentation is good, I think everything goes well. And I think Carry On Jatta 4 is going to be one example of that.”

Divya Dutta was recently spotted at the grand premiere of Punjabi comedy “Carry On Jatta 4.” She graced the red carpet in support of her friends from the industry. Divya was also spotted interacting with the cast of the comedy film.

Talking about her recent work, Divya Dutta was last seen in “Chhaava,” a historical drama based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is an adaptation of Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel Chhava.

On the digital front, she was recently seen in “Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans.” The series stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in lead roles, alongside Sai Kumar, Divya Dutta, and Nassar.

--IANS

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