May 03, 2026 7:26 PM हिंदी

Divya Dutta enjoys a wonderful evening with the ladies: When gals have all the fun

Divya Dutta enjoys a wonderful evening with the ladies: When gals have all the fun

Mumbai, May 03 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta used social media to share a glimpse of a fun afternoon with her girl gang, organized by fellow actress Dia Mirza.

The 'Chiraiya' actress dropped a video montage from the girls' day in that also had Shabana Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Taapsee Pannu, Sayani Gupta, Rasika Dugal and Kritika Kamra in attendance, along with others. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also joined them during the close-knit get-together.

Talking about the joyful afternoon to remember, Divya wrote on the photo-sharing app, "And when gals have all the fun!! Super talented women coming together!! Hosted beautifully by the lovely @diamirzaofficial .alll warmth my dear...yummylicious food by @thegoangirl !! Came back all rejuvenated !!! (sic)."

Reacting to the post, Dia dropped several red heart emojis in the comment section.

On Saturday, Shabana Azmi posted a candid moment featuring Dia and her six-year-old son Avyaan.

Her post further included an insight into the intimate afternoon spent in the company of close friends.

The veteran actress took to her social media account and uploaded a picture that captured Dia's blissful conversation with her six-year-old son Avyaan.

Sharing the picture on IG, Shabana penned the caption, “Such a lovely moment captured! #Dia Mirza with her son #Avyaan whilst #Anita Dongre and I are engrossed in conversation. Lovely afternoon spent with 30 odd striking women bonding together over delicious food and spirited conversation.”

The photo had Dia seated close to little Avyaan. She held his hands as both exchange bright smiles. It seemed like the mother and son duo were fully engrossed in an adorable conversation.

Posting some more unseen snippets from the gathering on social media, Dia captioned the post, “An afternoon that felt like a warm, steady embrace… Sisterhood is power. It is how we heal, rebuild, and restore what the world has forgotten. Here’s to each other. Always.”

--IANS

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