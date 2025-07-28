Divya Deshmukh scripts history to become first Indian woman to win chess World Cup

Baku, July 28 (IANS) The 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh stunned the chess world by winning the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025, becoming the first Indian woman to claim the prestigious title. In the all-Indian final, Divya defeated legendary compatriot Koneru Humpy 1.5–0.5 in the rapid tie-breaks on Monday to script a fairytale ending in Baku.

The classical games played over the weekend had ended in tense draws, with both players showcasing resilience and elite-level play. In Saturday's opening game, Divya, playing with the white pieces, built a commanding position but let Humpy equalise late. The second game on Sunday was more balanced, though Divya admitted she “wandered into trouble for no apparent reason” before holding on.

But the tie-breaks were where the young sensation flipped the script. After the first rapid game ended in a draw, the second saw Humpy crack under time pressure, making critical blunders that Divya pounced on. With nerves of steel, Divya closed out the win to become the 2025 Women’s World Cup champion, the fourth Indian woman to earn the Grandmaster title, and the country’s 88th GM overall.

“It was fate,” said an emotional Divya after the final. “Before the tournament, I was thinking that I could maybe earn a Grandmaster norm here. And at the end, I became a Grandmaster.”

Divya’s victory is even more remarkable considering the odds. She came into the tie-breaks as the underdog — Humpy, a two-time World Rapid Champion and currently world No. 5 in classical chess, was widely expected to dominate in the faster format. In contrast, Divya was ranked No. 18 in classical, No. 22 in rapid, and No. 18 in blitz on the FIDE women’s list.

This win crowns a sensational rise for the Nagpur teenager, who just last year clinched the World Junior Championship title. She played a pivotal role in India’s gold medal run at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest, also securing individual gold on her board.

