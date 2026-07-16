Disha Parmar celebrates 5 years of marriage with Rahul Vaidya, says she is ‘living her dream life’

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have completed five years of marriage on Thursday. The ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ actress marked the occasion with a heartfelt post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a special message for her husband, celebrating their journey together. The actress posted a series of her loved-up images with Rahul and wrote, “Happy 5 baby! Living my Dream life with you.. No one like My Husband! The Best!!”

The first candid picture featured Disha posing with Rahul, with her hand lovingly placed on his shoulder. In another frame, the couple was seen striking a happy pose for a selfie. The photo carousel captured several cherished moments from their journey together over the years, including glimpses from Disha’s pregnancy and adorable pictures of their daughter Navya.

Rahul Vaidya also penned a sweet note for his better-half. Posting their romantic photos, the singer wrote, “5 years of Marriage with You.. one beautiful journey. Still choosing you. Every single day.” The photo carousel also featured a memorable picture from their wedding day.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya exchanged wedding vows on July 16, 2021, in a beautiful ceremony held in Mumbai. The couple’s love story grabbed attention after the singer proposed to Disha during his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14.’

Rahul had chosen to propose to Disha on her 26th birthday, as he wanted to surprise her on the special occasion. In an episode of the show, Rahul appeared in a white T-shirt with “Marry Me?” printed on it while expressing his feelings for Disha.

Calling Disha the “most beautiful girl” he had ever met, Rahul went down on one knee and proposed to her. He revealed that he had never been more nervous and wondered what had taken him so long to ask her the question. Rahul also said that he would wait for Disha’s answer.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Navya Vaidya, on September 20, 2023.

--IANS

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