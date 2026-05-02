May 02, 2026 11:45 AM हिंदी

Dilip Joshi on working with Rakesh Bedi in ‘Hum Sab Ek Hain’: He was already a big star

Dilip Joshi on working with Rakesh Bedi in ‘Hum Sab Ek Hain’: He was already a big star

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Television’s favourite actor Dilip Joshi, who is known for playing Jethalal in the show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, flipped pages from the past and recalled the days working with the “Dhurandhar” star Rakesh Bedi in the 1998 show “Hum Sab Ek Hain”.

While speaking to IANS about his friend Rakesh’s success as Jameel Jamaali from Aditya Dhar’s franchise “Dhurandhar”, Dilip said: “Today, the entire world appreciates his work, and I am too small to speak about Rakeshji.”

“He is such a senior actor and has been a part of the industry for many years. He is a very talented actor. He has always done good work and will continue to do so,” he added.

Dilip took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working with Rakesh in the 1998 situational comedy show Hum Sab Ek Hain, which revolves around a joint family with a backdrop of national integration.

“During Hum Sab Ek Hain, Rakesh ji was already a very big star, yet he was extremely humble. When we worked together in 1998, he never made anyone feel that he was such a legendary artist or such a big star. We were all quite new at the time, and we worked together like a team,” he added.

Talking about Dhurandhar, the films stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

The film is a duology. The film’s first instalment was based on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.

It traces an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge traces the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats. The film's storyline draws loosely on several real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia.

--IANS

dc/

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