Diksha returns to happy hunting ground as Indian challenge gathers momentum in Czech Ladies Open

Beroun (Czech Republic), June 24 (IANS) Riding a wave of strong performances, Indian golfers will look to carry their momentum into the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, with former champion Diksha Dagar leading a six-member challenge at Beroun Golf Club this week.

Dagar, Avani Prashanth, and Pranavi Urs arrive in the Czech Republic after producing impressive results at last week's Dutch Ladies Open, where the trio underlined India's growing presence on the Ladies European Tour (LET). Diksha and Avani shared third place, while Pranavi finished tied fifth, giving the Indian camp plenty of confidence heading into another important week on the circuit.

Joining them in the field are Hitaashee Bakshi, Vani Kapoor, and Ridhima Dilawari, making it one of the strongest Indian representations at a European event this season.

For Diksha, who is supported by Hero, the venue holds special significance. The left-hander captured the Czech Ladies Open title in 2023 and returns seeking a second victory at a course she considers among her favourites on the LET schedule.

The 25-year-old also celebrated a major milestone recently, making her 150th LET appearance. Since joining the tour in 2019, she has established herself as one of India's most consistent performers and currently sits 11th on the Order of Merit thanks to four top-10 finishes this season.

Coming off back-to-back top-10 results, Diksha believes she is a far more complete player than when she lifted the trophy three years ago.

"I’m a much better player than I was when I won here because the learning process continues, and it’s all about hard work," she said. "Coming back here brings back amazing memories. It reminds me of which holes I played well and where I made birdies."

The Indian star is optimistic about her chances this week. "I’m feeling pretty confident. I’m playing really good golf, and I’m looking forward to playing this golf course again. I won here before, so I’ll try to continue my form and see how it unfolds. Hopefully, I can win this again."

Diksha also spoke fondly of the venue and its surroundings. "It’s always amazing to come back. This golf course surprises me every year. It’s in great condition, and I really love this course. The 18th hole is such a signature hole because you get to see the town of Beroun and all the houses. It’s a beautiful city."

While Diksha has the advantage of past success at Beroun, Avani Prashanth enters the week with equally encouraging form. The youngster has steadily built momentum in recent weeks, finishing tied fifth at the Jabra Ladies Open in France before following it up with a career-best tied-third finish at the Dutch Ladies Open.

Her recent performances have strengthened hopes that a maiden LET title may not be far away.

Pranavi Urs, also a Hero Brand Ambassador, arrives with renewed confidence after registering her first top-10 finish of the season last week. One of India's most promising young professionals, she will be aiming to build on that breakthrough result and climb further up the standings.

Among the other Indians, Hitaashee Bakshi will be looking to rediscover the form that saw her finish tied ninth at the Australian WPGA Championship earlier this year. A difficult stretch has followed, with missed cuts in five of her last six starts, but the Indian remains capable of producing a strong performance.

Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari add valuable experience to the Indian challenge. Vani, one of the most successful players on the domestic circuit, earned her place through a sponsor invitation. She recorded two top-10 finishes on the LET in 2025, including a tied-sixth finish at the Amundi German Masters and a top-10 result at the Hero Women’s Indian Open.

Ridhima, meanwhile, makes her first LET appearance of the 2026 season. Having competed regularly on the tour in previous years, she will be eager to make an immediate impact.

Diksha is one of only three former champions in this week's field. Home favourite Jana Melichova, the 2022 winner, and Spain's Marta Martin, who triumphed in 2024, are the other past champions competing in the 54-hole event.

--IANS

bsk/