DIksha Dagar slips to tied-16th in Cape Town, three Indians make cut

Cape Town April 25 (IANS) Diksha Dagar gave away two vital shots towards the finishing stages of her round in the SA Women’s Open and dropped to Tied-16th at the end of the second round of the Ladies European Tour.

She shot 1-under 72 and was now 6-under for 36 holes. Diksha dropped five places after being T-11 on the first day. She shot 68 on the first day.

Diksha opened with a bogey on the 10th, but birdies on 11th, 16th and the 18th provided good recovery. However, on her second nine she bogeyed the third, but not before getting back the shot on the fifth. Back-to-back bogeys on the eighth and the ninth meant she dropped from Top-10 to outside that to Tied-16th.

Pranavi Urs (73) was placed T-43rd while Avani Prashanth (71) just made the weekend with a late birdie on the seventh, her 16th hole to squeeze inside the cutline and make the weekend action.

Avani birdied the 11th and the 14th and bogeyed the 18th, but on her second nine she parred all except for a birdie on the seventh which saw her survive the cut.

The three other Indians, who missed the cut were, Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik and Hitaashee Bakshi

Pia Babnik is the player to catch heading into the weekend after the Slovenian fired a 67 (-6) on Friday to move to 14-under par, three shots clear of England’s Cara Gainer.

Teeing up in the morning wave at Royal Cape Golf Club, Babnik, a two-time Olympian, recovered well after three-putting for bogey at the 1st carding nine birdies thereafter to surge into the lead.

The scorecard included three birdies in a row on the front-nine at the 6th, 7th and 8th before Babnik repeated her hot flurry birdying the 15th, 16th and 17th. Babnik is chasing a third win on the Ladies European Tour (LET) this week.

In solo second sits Gainer, winner of the 2025 Lalla Meryem Cup, who carded a 68 (-5) on Friday to move to 11-under par. The One back from Gainer is compatriot Esme Hamilton. The 26-year-old had a colourful scorecard – a round of 70 (-3) which included six birdies and three bogeys. Hamilton, now in her second year on the LET, rolled in a beauty for birdie at the 18th late into the afternoon.

In a tie for fourth on nine-under par sit USA’s Anna Morgan and Austria’s Emma Spitz. The former, a rookie on the LET, followed up yesterday’s 67 (-6) with a 70 (-3) to sit five off the pace heading into the weekend.

Five players share the sixth place on eight-under par.

--IANS

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