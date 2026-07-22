Dia Mirza shares the emotional inspiration behind her role in ‘Operation Safed Sagar’

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza opened up about her experience of portraying Kamalpreet Kaur Dhanoa in the upcoming series “Operation Safed Sagar.”

The ‘Sanju’ actress shared insights into the emotional depth and strength of her character. At the trailer launch, Dia spoke about the resilience of Air Force wives and how their courage and silent sacrifices inspired her while bringing the role to life. Speaking about portraying Kamalpreet Kaur Dhanoa, Mirza said, “Kamal Maam's part in this story was one of an anchor, somebody who held the women together, who really connected them as a force while their husbands were on the mission and what it meant to her and the women to experience what it was.”

“Even the women that marry into the Air Force don't know what to expect. They may hear stories but you can never really fully prepare for reality when it occurs.”

Dia added, “I think one of the big takeaways for me as a wife and as a woman, and as a mother was this line that 'every single day when their husbands step out of the home they bid them goodbye with a smile on their face even if they've had the biggest fight the night before' and it's a powerful reality to be rooted in and a very very terrifying one and like Amrita so eloquently explained that it's impossible for us to ever truly know but we can try and I think we did.”

“Operation Safed Sagar” will narrate the story of the courage, precision, and sacrifices that shaped the Indian Air Force’s historic mission during the 1999 Kargil War. Set against the backdrop of the Golden Arrows, the IAF squadron whose bravery in the skies played a pivotal role in India’s victory, the upcoming Netflix series will also shed light on the untold stories of the families who stood steadfastly behind the men in uniform.

Dia Mirza essays the role of Kamalpreet Kaur Dhanoa, a woman whose quiet strength and unwavering resilience became an anchor for the families of Air Force officers during one of the nation's most challenging times.

Directed by Oni Sen, “Operation Safed Sagar” also stars Jimmy Shergill, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina, and Prajakta Koli. The series will premiere on August 7 on Netflix.

--IANS

ps/