Dheeraj Dhooper says Akanksha Chamola makes him feel ‘uncomfortable’

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Television actor Dheeraj Dhooper has called his “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa” co-contestant Akanksha Chamola a “red flag” as she makes him feel uncomfortable.

In the upcoming “Judgement Day” episode of the reality show, which will have actor Arjun Kapoor asking Dheeraj what tag he would like to give to Akanksha, who has openly spoken about being “bisexual” and then later in the journey calling herself “asexual”.

Dheeraj feted her with the “red flag” tag and cited his reason.

“Red flag. The way she behaves, I get uncomfortable,” cryptically hinting at her close bond with Pamala Serena.

Irked by Dheeraj’s response, Akanksha is heard saying: “It comes across as if I am making you physically uncomfortable.”

The Netflix show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host the show.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

Dheeraj made his television debut with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. He was also seen in Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar and Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please. He also made a cameo appearance in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge.

From 2013 to 2017, he was seen n Sasural Simar Ka opposite Dipika Kakar. He also hosted the grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. It was his role in Kundali Bhagya opposite Shraddha Arya that made his very popular.

In 2020, Dheeraj was seen in Naagin 5. From September 2023 to December 2023, he portrayed Raghav, a grey character, in Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu alongside Karanvir Bohra and Amandeep Sidhu.He was also seen in Rabb Se Hai Dua.

--IANS

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