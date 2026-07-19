Dheeraj Dhoopar’s wife Vinny recalls their first meeting as they celebrate 17 years of togetherness

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Television actress Vinny Arora celebrated a special milestone in her relationship with husband Dheeraj Dhoopar as the couple marked 17 years since they first met.

Commemorating the occasion, Vinny shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, where she looked back on the day their love story began and expressed her gratitude for the years they have spent together. Sharing a series of romantic pictures with Dheeraj, Vinny reflected on their journey and the bond they have built over the years. In her emotional note, she wrote, “17 years ago, on this day, I met you for the very first time.. Since then, one thing has never changed, I’ve always wanted to be the reason behind your smile.”

She went on to express, saying, “Through every season of life, every high and every low, my prayer has remained the same: may that smile never fade, and may we always find our way back to laughter, to each other, and to happiness. Here’s to 17 years of us… and to a lifetime of smiling together. #viraj.”

Dheeraj and Vinny are among television's most loved couples. They tied the knot on November 16, 2016, after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, son Zayn, in August 2022 and frequently share glimpses of their family life on social media. They first crossed paths on the sets of their debut television show, “Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg,” in 2009. While playing the lead roles in the daily soap, the two developed a close bond that blossomed into love.

On the work front, Dheeraj Dhooper is currently seen on the reality show “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.” In the latest episode, Dheeraj called his co-contestant Akanksha Chamola a “red flag,” saying that her behaviour made him feel uncomfortable. During the “Judgement Day” segment of the reality show, actor Arjun Kapoor asked Dheeraj what tag he would give Akanksha. In response, Dheeraj shared his views about her, referring to her as a “red flag.” Akanksha had earlier spoken openly about being “bisexual” and later described herself as “asexual” during her journey on the show.

--IANS

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