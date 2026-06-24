Dheeraj Dhoopar confirmed as 4th contestant on ‘Lock Upp’ season 2

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is set to enter the upcoming reality streaming show ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’. The makers announced him as the 4th contestant on the show after Shivangi Joshi, Pamela Serena and Ram Kapoor.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is known for his screen presence, and predominantly works in television. The actor is all set to step into the high-stakes world of the show starting from June 27.

Talking about joining the show, Dheeraj said, “I’ve always enjoyed taking on new challenges, and Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is unlike anything I’ve done before. This is a completely different space for me”.

He further mentioned, “People have always known me through the characters I have portrayed. I’m excited to show people a side of me they haven’t seen before. Bring it on”.

With his massive fan following and competitive spirit, Dheeraj’s entry promises to add a fresh dynamic to the game. The show will be hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Earlier, Ram Kapoor shared that he didn’t think of joining the show, and everyone in his family were worried for him when he broke the news to them.

The actor attended the launch of the show along with Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ekta Kapoor and Monika Shergill at a 5 star property in the city.

He said, “I never imagined I would do a show like this. Yesterday, it was Father's Day. My children woke me up and asked me why I was participating in this show. They were worried. For the first time, they asked me this question”.

“At times, the universe gives you signs. I got 4 signs. The first sign was that the casting person who called me is a very respected and close friend of mine. She would have never offered me a show of this kind, but she told me to consider the offer. I went to meet her, fully prepared to decline. Then I met two individuals. They shocked me with their pitch”, he added.

‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’ is set to premiere on June 27 on Netflix.

--IANS

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