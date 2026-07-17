Dhanush releases teaser of Kishen Das-starrer 'See U'

Chennai, July 17 (IANS) Actor, director and producer Dhanush has released the teaser of director Santhosh Srivatsan's upcoming Tamil film, 'See U', featuring actors Kishen Das and Sanjana in the lead, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his social media timelines, actor Dhanush wrote, "Happy To Present the Title teaser of #SeeU. Starring: @kishendas @isanjkayy. Written & directed by @santhoshsrivtsn. Music: @ZenemOfficial @AdvocateReyaa @ARentertainoffl."

The teaser opens with a voice over from Kishen Das even as we see him arriving in a hill station.

He is heard saying, "Magic happens rarely in one's life. It does not have to happen only in big matters. Sometimes, it can happen in a glance, in a word or through a small smile. After all, there is only a small line that separates the full stop, that indicates that there is nothing more, and a comma, which suggests that there is something more to come. There is magic hidden even in that small line."

The voice over goes onto say, "People who love us never say good bye. They'll say 'See You'. If you look at it superficially, these may sound like just words. But if you examine those words deeply, you will find hope more than love in them."

Finally, Kishen Das concludes saying, "This world has taught us to say good byes very easily. We say good byes to people, dreams, relationships, love and sometimes to even our faith. Sometimes the faith that you can't express with big words can be expressed with just two words, "See you." The world today needs fewer goodbyes and a little more "See yous"."

The teaser gives the impression that the film will be a breezy, romantic entertainer spreading hope and positivity.

The film, which has been produced by Vijay, Ajmal Khan and Reyaa, has cinematography by Sandeep K Vijay and music by Zenem. Editing for the film is by N B Srikanth, while stunts for the film have been choreographed by Stunner Sam. Costumes in the film have been designed by Kiruthikha Sekar while sound design is by M J Rajakrishnan and S P Narayanan. The film has been co-directed by Vinod Shankar.

It may be recalled that actor Kishen Das had, only a few days ago, penned a note on why he had not dropped updates about his current and future projects.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen an explanation, he had said, "A lot of people have asked me over the past few months about what I’m doing next and why there aren’t any updates. From Day 1, I’ve always believed in finishing my films before I talk about it."

He had gone on to add, "Talking about it from Day 1 is only going to give myself the image that I have so much work going on in my life but talking about it once it’s done helps us create a journey for that film and a shorter period of time from knowing about it to watching it. So, to all my well wishes and likers of my work, Nalla vela senjukitu iruken, updates varum, oru nalla theatrical experience kudupom ( So, to all my well wishes and likers of my work, I am working well, updates will come and we will give you a good theatrical experience)."

--IANS

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