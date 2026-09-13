Hockey: India women edge China to clinch third successive Junior Asia Cup title

Moqi (China), Sep 13 (IANS) India women successfully retained their Junior Asia Cup crown after edging hosts China 1-0 in the final here on Sunday.

Sanika Chandrakant Mane's 17th-minute strike helped India retain the title and confirm a spot in the FIH Junior World Cup.

The Indian women’s team lifted the AHF Junior Asia Cup trophy in the last two editions. The team has undergone a structured training programme under newly appointed coach Tim White, who assumed charge earlier this year, and successfully completed a hat trick of titles on Sunday.

Hockey India has announced cash rewards for the women's team for their title-winning campaign at the Junior Asia Cup, awarding Rs 3 lakh to each player and Rs 1.5 lakh to each member of the support staff.

​India and China were locked in a neck-and-neck contest through a goalless opening quarter. The breakthrough came in the 17th minute when Sanika struck to give India a 1-0 lead, which they held heading into halftime.

​India maintained their slender lead throughout the third quarter, frustrating the hosts and keeping them off the scoreboard. They held firm through to the final whistle to secure a 1-0 victory, triumphantly lifting their third AHF Women's Junior Asia Cup trophy.

India came into the summit clash after beating South Korea 5-1, courtesy of frag-flick specialist Supriya, after producing a sensational attacking display to beat Pakistan 19-0 in the quarterfinal.

India finish the pool stage unbeaten with 10 points from three wins and a draw, securing the top spot in the Elite Pool on goal difference.

--IANS

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