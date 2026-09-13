Hockey: India women edge China to clinch third successive Junior Asia Cup title

Moqi (China), Sep 13 (IANS) India women successfully retained their Junior Asia Cup crown after edging hosts China 1-0 in the final here on Sunday.
Sanika Chandrakant Mane's 17th-minute strike helped India retain the title and confirm a spot in the FIH Junior World Cup.
The Indian women’s team lifted the AHF Junior Asia Cup trophy in the last two editions. The team has undergone a structured training programme under newly appointed coach Tim White, who assumed charge earlier this year, and successfully completed a hat trick of titles on Sunday.
Hockey India has announced cash rewards for the women's team for their title-winning campaign at the Junior Asia Cup, awarding Rs 3 lakh to each player and Rs 1.5 lakh to each member of the support staff.
India and China were locked in a neck-and-neck contest through a goalless opening quarter. The breakthrough came in the 17th minute when Sanika struck to give India a 1-0 lead, which they held heading into halftime.
India maintained their slender lead throughout the third quarter, frustrating the hosts and keeping them off the scoreboard. They held firm through to the final whistle to secure a 1-0 victory, triumphantly lifting their third AHF Women's Junior Asia Cup trophy.
India came into the summit clash after beating South Korea 5-1, courtesy of frag-flick specialist Supriya, after producing a sensational attacking display to beat Pakistan 19-0 in the quarterfinal.
India finish the pool stage unbeaten with 10 points from three wins and a draw, securing the top spot in the Elite Pool on goal difference.
--IANS
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