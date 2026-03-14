US Democrats slam Trump, Russia oil sanctions pause

Washington, March 14 (IANS) Senior US Senate Democrats have sharply criticised the Trump administration’s decision to pause sanctions on Russian oil, warning the move could enrich Moscow while doing little to ease rising energy costs for Americans.

US Senator Mark R. Warner, Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said the move followed what he described as the economic fallout of the administration’s war with Iran.

“Trump’s war of choice with Iran has come with immeasurable cost to American lives – with 13 servicemembers killed and hundreds more injured – and passed enormous costs on to working families,” Warner said.

He said the administration had failed to anticipate major consequences of the conflict, including disruptions to global oil supply.

“Critically, the Trump administration failed to anticipate or plan for many of the inevitable consequences of this attack – including the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has cut off 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas supply,” Warner said.

He added that energy prices had surged in recent weeks.

“Over the past two weeks, gas prices have skyrocketed more than 60 cents a gallon, spiking prices at the pump and increasing costs for flights, groceries, and more.”

Warner said the administration’s decision to pause sanctions on Russian oil would have little impact on prices but could boost Moscow’s revenues.

“Trump’s decision to pause sanctions on Russian oil will barely make a dent in skyrocketing gas prices, but will enrich Putin as he wages his bloody war against Ukraine,” he said.

“Particularly given Russia’s close relationship with Iran, this short-sighted giveaway to Putin strengthens our adversaries, undercuts Ukraine’s fight for freedom, and leaves American families footing the bill with higher prices.”

Other senior Senate Democrats also voiced concern about the decision. Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Elizabeth Warren, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the move could benefit Russia financially.

“President Trump’s decision to provide sanctions relief to Russia is yet another example of how Putin has been one of the prime beneficiaries of President Trump’s poorly conceived and executed war against Iran,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement.

They said the decision could generate significant new revenue for Moscow.

“Russia is reportedly providing Iran intelligence to target and kill US servicemembers and the Trump Administration’s response has been to loosen pressure and help facilitate a windfall of $150 million each day for its war machine.”

The senators also questioned whether the administration followed congressional requirements regarding sanctions policy.

“This action also raises real concerns about the Treasury Secretary’s shifting explanations for his use of sanctions authorities and whether the Trump Administration is again flouting the requirement under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act to notify Congress before relaxing sanctions on the Kremlin,” they said.

“The deliberate skirting of Congress raises serious questions about whether the Administration is seeking to avoid triggering privileged votes of disapproval on sanctions relief for Russia and avoid accountability for his gift to Putin.”

They also referenced earlier testimony by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“Just last month, Secretary Bessent testified under oath that Treasury’s sanctions on two Russian oil companies were so significant that they made up for the Trump Administration’s abandonment of all regular sanctions targeting for a year,” the statement said.

“Now, he wants us to believe that relaxing those very same sanctions—as well as sanctions on a range of other Russian entities like additional oil majors, traders, intermediaries, and shadow fleet operators—is a ‘narrowly tailored’ action, even as it helps those entities score windfall profits.”

The lawmakers said the Treasury Secretary should testify before Congress to explain the decision.

“Secretary Bessent needs to testify because Congress and the American people deserve immediate answers.”

--IANS

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