Delhi: Woman accuses AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian, son of assault; FIR registered

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Delhi Police have registered an FIR against AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian, his son, and others following allegations made by a woman whose family sells flowers for a living. The case has been registered under Sections 74, 79, 115(2), 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant, identified as Jimmi, on Thursday accused the MLA and his son of assaulting her family members and using abusive and obscene language.

Speaking to IANS, Jimmi said, “On July 18, a man named Niranjan came to my flower shop. He said he had come from the office of AAP MLA Virender Kadian. He took a bouquet worth Rs 500 from my father. When my father asked for payment, he requested at least Rs 300 to cover the cost of the flowers. Instead of paying, he took the flowers and threatened to get our shop removed, claiming that he was from the MLA’s office.”

She further alleged that later in the day, around 3 p.m., Niranjan complained to the Cantonment Board, following which officials removed their shop and seized their belongings.

“Around 3:30 p.m., when we went to MLA Virender Kadian’s office, he signalled his supporters to shut the door. He slapped my mother and abused her using obscene language. When my husband took out his phone to record the incident, eight to ten men allegedly attacked him. The MLA’s son hit him near the eye, causing bleeding. The MLA’s son climbed on top of me, touched me inappropriately, hit me on the chest, and pushed me against a wall,” the complainant alleged.

She further claimed that her two-year-old son fell to the ground during the altercation.

“My two-year-old son fell on the ground. They beat me on my stomach and also assaulted my son,” she alleged.

In her FIR, Jimmi stated that throughout the incident, her husband, parents, and other family members were repeatedly threatened with death.

“We managed to escape with our lives, but the accused pursued us outside with the intent to kill. Since this incident, our entire family has been living in fear and terror, and we face a grave threat to our lives and safety from the accused,” she stated in the complaint.

The complainant further alleged that the entire incident was recorded on mobile phones and CCTV cameras.

"The entire incident has been recorded on mobile phones and CCTV cameras; therefore, I earnestly request you to take immediate cognizance of this complaint and register an FIR in accordance with the law against the accused—Birendra Kadian, Ankit Kadian, Niranjan, and other unidentified individuals and ensure a fair and speedy investigation. I request that the CCTV footage from the scene of the incident and the MLA's office be immediately secured and seized, the accused be interrogated, the victims undergo medical examinations, and necessary security be provided to me and my family. Action should be taken against the guilty under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," she said in the FIR.

--IANS

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